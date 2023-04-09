See how celebrities celebrated the date as children

That date has arrived when the date is a little aside and we throw ourselves in the chocolates! And especially at lunchtime, with the family together or in the company of friends, those childhood memories come back, of how we already undressed our shame to celebrate Easter.

Read more: Former BBB Maria Melilo and Dicesar anticipate Easter in Heliopolis

In light of this, the report The Fox gathered some good memories of celebrities, when they still didn’t even dream of being the celebrities they are now.

Some of them appear unrecognizable in childhood, while others, haven’t changed at all! Are you able to recognize them?

BUNNY FULL OF HOPE

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, in 2020, Maisa Silva He remembered a special moment from his childhood. Like many children, she dressed as a bunny, she is very small.

On the occasion, the actress – currently 20 years old – squandered cuteness in the memory and took advantage of the record to wish her fans a good celebration.

“Happy Easter everyone! A day to celebrate with lots of love, respect, peace, joy, gratitude and faith. I know this Easter is different from what we are used to, but I pray that His blessings overflow in your hearts, so that there is no suffering or pain,” she said.

Maisa Silva – Photo: Playback/ Instagram @maisa

THE CUTEST RED BUNNY!

If today Marina Ruy Barbosa is more controlled and avoids eating sweets, in her childhood she indulged in chocolate eggs.

Read+: Marina Ruy Barbosa enjoys a chocolate egg

The actress, owner of an impeccable body, showed her followers a photo from her childhood, at Easter, in which she appears sitting on her mother’s lap, Gioconda, from whom she inherited her reddish hair.

With bunny ears and bodysuit, the cute little redhead showed the same current face, even the look expression.

Marina Ruy Barbosa and her mother, Gioconda – Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram marinaruybarbosa

LITTLE INDIAN OR LITTLE BUNNY?

The year was 1988 and the little girl was only four years old. She still lived in Natal, in Rio Grande do Norte and the fun was always with her family.

That Easter, the hunt for chocolate eggs was recorded: “The joy of finding the Easter egg! I’m the one on the left. LOL. My sister, Alice in the background and my mother, Cecilia, on the right in 1988. From the ‘Memoirs in black and white’ series, wrote Carol Castro.

One detail: the Indian-style fringe is exactly the same as that of the actress’s daughter, Nina, five years old, the result of her union with musician Felipe Prazeres.

Carol Castro – Photo: Playback/ Instagram @castrocarol

WHO IS THE SINGER?

One of the certainties we have is that Ze Felipe It is Virginia they will already appear causing with the daughters, Maria Alice It is Mary flowerthis Easter!

And to think that Leonardo’s son already wore bunny ears and even had his face painted…

In the 1999 record, the little one showed his legs and was standing with the help of his nanny. A cuteness!

Zé Felipe – Photo: Playback/ Instagram @zefelipecantor

EGG HUNTER SISTERS

Smiling beside her sisters, Khloe It is Kourtney Kardashianand the father, Robert Kardashianwho died in 1991, kim kardashian showed a memory of Easter, in childhood.

The three proudly displayed baskets of chocolate eggs, apparently at home.

“Happy Easter, everyone! Easter has always been a big date for my family. I love this old photo with Kourtney, Khloe and our dad in our backyard after the easter egg hunt,” wrote the socialite.

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian – Photo: Playback/ Instagram @kimkardashian

HARD LIFE, BUT WITH CHOCOLATE!

Daughter of an evangelical pastor, Katy Perry does not hide that she had a childhood full of restrictions and revealed that she was only allowed to read the Bible and that she was forbidden to listen to music.

But she had the opportunity, like most children, to celebrate Easter with the bunny figure. In this case, a rabbit…

The 38-year-old singer, when she was pregnant, even posed dressed as a bunny, as if in “recovery” of what she did not experience…

Katy Perry – Photo: Playback/ Twitter @portalkatyperry

WHEN SHE WAS A ‘LITTLE CHILD’, BACK IN MINAS GERAIS…

The mischievous face hasn’t changed, but in 1988, with a smile on her face, a bow tie and holding a giant chocolate egg, Mariana Rios I never imagined that I would be the actress and presenter that I am today,

In her fun childhood in the interior of Minas Gerais, she always found hidden chocolate eggs.

“I pititinha with my Easter egg”, recalled the actress, in her “baby version”.

Mariana Rios – Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram @marianarios

JUMPING TOWARDS BRAZIL!

Ready to perform once again around here this year, Iggy Azalea not left out of our list of memories. The singer, who already performed in Brazil in 2018, when she opened a football match, and in 2019, with a unique show in São Paulo, with the participation of Pablo Vittarrecorded a memory.

The 32-year-old Australian singer recalled an Easter celebration in her childhood, in which she appears holding chocolate eggs in the shape of a bunny.

Iggy Azalea – Photo: Playback/ Instagram @iggyazalea

NOTHING CHANGED!

The years go by and Carla Diaz Do not change! Including, he still loves chocolates and showed that he has always been like this.

The 32-year-old actress showed one of her childhood moments, in which she appears dressed as a bunny, surrounded by giant chocolate eggs and hugging a rabbit, in addition to recordings with several eggs in her lap, with that little face of someone who was going to “devour” one. for one! .

“Stirring in the trunk, I remember how happy I was that day!! I wish this happiness and a beautiful Easter Sunday to you all!”, she wrote.

THE FEARLESS

No stuffed bunny, fantasy, fake news! Angelicashowing all his courage, posed with a real rabbit, one of those that cuteness exaggerates in dose!

The blonde, who started modeling early and at that stage was already doing TV commercials, is another one that hasn’t changed a bit, right? And this Sunday, April 9th, she must have extra chocolate eggs at the Ksyvickis Huck home. Joaquim’s mother, Benício and Eva certainly, with her husband, Luciano Huckwill not fail to make a “release of goodies”.

Angélica – Photo: Playback/ Instagram @angelicaksv

WHERE DID THE FIGURE OF THE EGG AND THE RABBIT COME FROM?

In consolidated tradition, the Easter rabbit is the one who brings the chocolate eggs and hides them so that children can look for them. Because of this, at Easter it is common for parents to hide Easter eggs so that their children can look for them.

There are many theories regarding the origin of the Easter rabbit, some claim that it has pagan origins, while others maintain that the rabbit, since the Middle Ages, already had a direct relationship with Christianity.

The consolidation of the rabbit as a symbol of Easter (and the way we celebrate this party) happened around the 19th century and is directly related to the transformation in the way the Western world saw children.

From the seventeenth century, this form was radically transformed, and childhood began to be seen as a preparatory moment for adult life.

Chocolate eggs and the Easter bunny were important symbols that consolidated Easter as a domestic holiday.

It is worth noting that the egg, as a symbol of rebirth, was present in Chinese culture, for example. In European pagan culture, the egg was associated with a goddess of Germanic mythology, and egg decoration was a practice carried out by Slavic peoples in the region of present-day Ukraine.

There are stories of Orthodox Christianity that relate eggs to Mary Magdalene, and the act of painting eggs red, in regions of Orthodox Christianity, was common.

The Easter rabbit figure is also associated with Christianity and paganism.

Follow OFuxico on Google News and receive alerts about the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!