the genre of stories whodunits has always been well liked by the general public, from the iconic Agatha Christie mysteries to more recent releases like Rian Johnson’s Knives Out. In these stories there is an appeal to our appetite for mysteries and fictional murders, each twist keeps our eyes and senses glued to the screen to try to locate the real killer in the greatest immersion that a story of this type can have. And with that notion in mind, we arrived at See How They Run, a film whodunit directed by Tom George and written by Mark Chappell.

The story follows a murder that takes place on the stage of Christie’s play The Mousetrap. We follow a charismatic detective played by Sam Rockwell who believes in the importance of turning himself in every case, along with his assistant played by Saoirse Ronan.

The beauty of Veja Como Eles Correm is present a lot in the narrative of the duo George and Chappel, both script and direction embrace the tropes of the gender whodunit in a deep but also metalinguistic way. The work knows the type of film it is in and then delivers far beyond what you expect, playing with the viewer’s intelligence and with the notions of interpretation.

adding the language goal of the film, the comedy edged with smart-ass wits and naive puns manages to get a few heartfelt laughs out of our faces. One of the elements that serve as an example is the character of Ronan who delivers a satire with self-awareness fleeing arrogance and embracing the character’s archetype.

Along with the protagonists, the rest of the cast has David Oyelowo delivering everything in his performance as screenwriter Mervyn Cocker-Norris. Adrian Brody lives the narrator Leo Köpernick bringing a charming and charismatic turn throughout the film. And also other familiar names and faces like Harris Dickinson, Ruth Wilson, Sian Clifford and Reece Shearsmith

In the end, See How They Run is an extremely entertaining and self-aware movie. Rockwell and Ronan’s heartfelt journey delivers a whodunit that delivers the expected but dares to play with our expectations of the genre.

