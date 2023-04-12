‘See How They Run’: precarious script diminishes the film’s qualities

Director Tom George, coming from an acclaimed success on British TV, (“This Country” 2017) with three seasons and winning several awards, he sees in “See how they run” his first work in cinema. In an interview with the Collider website, the director told how it was to make his first film, about the change in the script and the assembly of the cast after the test screening. Fact that, in the interview, Tom revealed that he was never a fan of police mysteries and that he would not imagine doing something like that in his debut in the cinema. What really convinced him was Mark Chappell’s script, believing it to be a great idea as well as a challenge.

“See How They Run” takes place in faraway London in the early 1950s and plays with the idea of ​​turning “The Mousetrap” (1947), an Agatha Christie classic, into a film. The director’s murder, however, interferes with the plans. Tom George’s production uses and abuses satire, which allows the star cast to adopt a satirical tone devoid of any seriousness (in a good way) throughout the plot.

The sarcasm of the protagonists Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) and Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) little interferes with a balanced mix of emotions, sometimes boring, sometimes exciting. In this, we have to give all the credit to Adrien Brody playing the witty and lascivious Leo Köpernick, as an interlocutor who carries the film on his back for a long time.

ECHOES OF “ELVIS”

Inevitable not to associate “See How They Run” with “Elvis” (2022) due to the setting, lighting with vibrant colors in the midst of a saturated contrast along with frantic camera games and even in the opening narration. All of these would sound great if they were just mere influences, but the similarities are uncanny. It is remarkable how much these tricks and inspirations allowed a high visual quality, but nothing original. If we divide the film into parts, it is possible to identify in the first act the similarities mentioned above.

There is also a contrast of emotions, in which fun and boredom flirt throughout the work. What we have is a film that plays with its own script, satirizing and “delivering” the plot at all times in a veiled manner. The ironies and sarcasm on top of Agatha’s essay seem not to have worked the way they should. The comic treatment of a mystery play sounded tragic, in a retelling with interesting performances, fantastic setting, but precarious in its script.