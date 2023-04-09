‘See How They Run’ updates the genre created by Agatha Christie – CLAUDIA

Whenever a series or movie uses the “who killed” formula, I go back to the main and unsurpassed source: Agatha Christie. The queen of crime, whose life she scripted with dramatic events, is considered the most successful novelist of all time.

Translated into more than 100 languages, it has sold more than four billion copies around the world, with a 56-year career, more than 80 books and 19 plays. It’s unbeatable even 70 years after it took London by storm and broke incredible records. That’s right, the piece The Mousetrap (The Mousetrap) debuted on the London stage in 1952 and is still playing today. That’s right, seven decades of absolute success.

AND See How They Run it is a good-humored and intelligent revisitation of the work that – astonishingly – contractually prevents it from being filmed. Let’s go there and I promise, keeping the oath of those who saw The Mousetrap It is See How They Run: I will not give spoilers.

Smart, curious and fun, See How They Run bring Saiorse Ronan It is Sam Rockwell like the detectives who have to solve the crimes that occur behind the scenes of the play The Mousetrap, which makes the plot a metalanguage absolutely superior to other productions of the genre. Yes, I’m talking about Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and my favorite, The White Lotus.

As it is indeed a true “classic Agatha Christie”, which specializes in simple stories and wild twists, the film takes us to London in the 1950s, with 10 suspects, two detectives (one disinterested and a beginner) and weird murders, that will make sense in the end.

When possible, the director tom george takes advantage of jokes to insert people and true facts (for example, The Mousetrap is inspired by a real crime, the actors in the cast are those who worked on the play, including a young Richard Attenborough) and also satirize the eternal morbid curiosity of the public about crimes the famous “who killed”, which in English is “whodunit” (who’s done it).

Purposely keeping the atmosphere of excessive drama of suspense plots, what remains is to laugh and have fun. And avoid rushing to find out the truth. Before moving on to some spoilers, here is the reinforced suggestion of seeing the film, available on Star+ and get carried away. He is one of the gifts of 2022!

Some curiosities that may give you tips, but I swear they are not spoilers:

the play The Mousetrap (The Mousetrap) opened at the Theater Royal, Nottingham, on 6 October 1952 and is now the oldest play in the world still in production.

The original cast featured Sir Richard Attenborough and his wife, Sheila Sim. Sir Attenborough later won an Academy Award as a director for Ghandi and continued working as an actor, even participating in Jurassic Park.

There is even a contractual clause that prevents the play from being filmed earlier than six months after its last performance. A film adaptation was even announced in 1959, but the film was never made because, as we know, 70 years later, the play is still showing in London.

As mentioned in the movie, The Mousetrap is inspired by a true crime that shocked the UK in the 1940s. Dennis O’Neill, just 12 years old, was viciously beaten to death by his adoptive father, Reginald Gough, who was sentenced to six years in prison for manslaughter.

The names of the fictional characters are a joke on the director’s friends. Inspector Stoppard is a reference to the director and playwright tom stopard that wrote Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead and also The Real Inspector Hounda parody of The Mousetrap.

Officer Stalker translates to "stalker", which is one of her talents.

The butler Fellowes is an allusion to the screenwriter Julian Fellowes in Downton Abbey and The Gilded Age. Julian was successful and was nominated for the oscar by the movie Murder at Gosford Park, from 2001, which uses the formula "who killed?" (whodunit) and was also the one who adapted for the cinema the work of Agatha Christie, The Crooked House, in 2017.

Already the director Leo Köpernick has a last name that only the British would understand. Is that it is a composition of two slang: Copper (policeman) and Nick (to arrest/apprehend a suspect).

There are several references to books or characters from the Agatha Christie universe, stay tuned!

Watch the trailer for See How They Run: