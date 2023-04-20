see how to watch the awards

the ceremony of Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 will take place this Saturday March 4th – find out how to attend the event!

This year, the ceremony will be hosted by Nate Burleson It is Charli D’Amelio. Among the nominations, the series “Stranger Things”, with six nominations; It is “That Girl Lay Lay”, “High School Musical: The Series: The Musical” It is “The Fairly OddParents: More Magical Than Ever”with four nominations each.

Among the nominated artists are Beyonce, lizzo, Taylor Swift, Justin bieber, The Weeknd, Harry Styles, BTS, BLACKPINK, Paramore and much more.

Baby Rehxa It is Young Dylan they are in lineup of musical performances. In addition, the event will count on the presence of names such as Halle Bailey, Pete Davison, Chris Pine, Bella Poarch, Adam Sandler, lil baby, lil uzi vertbetween others.

Read more: Kids’ Choice 2023: see full list of nominees

Learn how to watch the Kids’ Choice Awards 2023

The Kids’ Choice Awards is an event promoted by Nickelodeon – therefore, the main means of transmission is the company’s channel. Check the station number on each satellite:

Photo: Wikipedia

In addition, it will be possible to follow the ceremony through the platform pluto tvin the channels classic nick (number 730) It is Nick Teen (number 176). Abroad, the streaming service Paramount+ will also provide the award sign.

Don’t miss any news! Follow our profiles on twitter and not Instagram.