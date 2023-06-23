See New York through Carrie’s eyes for the second season of ‘And Just Like That…’

The lucky ones who were in the Big Apple between June 8 and 11 managed to get tickets that sold out badly.sex and the city experience‘, they were given a chance to walk through a set of iconic props, outfits and carriages (sarah jessica parker) apartment. but also at some of the (recreated) outdoor locations of the series. The latter may seem superfluous, as those who spend the rest of the year in New York may as well visit the series’ actual locations.

66 Perry Street

beginning with the symbolic apartment by Carrie Bradshaw. On Perry Street, in the city’s West Village, you’ll find the famous staircase that leads to the typical New York large wooden door brown stone The building where the character lives. The stairs have been featured several times in the series and are a very popular attraction. So much so that the owner got tired of the constant hordes of tourists and about a decade ago he bought it chain They were hung in front of the stairs so that he could not pose on them.



401 Bleacher Street

Magnolia Bakery On Bleacher Street in Greenwich Village, there was a modest place where you could go for coffee and cupcakes. But since the characters of ‘Sex and the City’ shot an iconic scene there in Episode 5 of Season 3, the bakery can hardly be called modest anymore. Film tourists interested in the series flocked to the small, homely bakery in large numbers. The result: Today Magnolia Bakery is a household name in New York, and there’s more twenty places, This spot is credited as the birthplace of the cupcake trend, all thanks to the chain. As a thank you, the owner named a cupcake after the main character.



75 9th Avenue

Have you ever wanted to eat at the place where Carrie and Big (Chris Noth) had their big engagement party in the first ‘Sex and the City’ movie? You can, because the restaurant buddakan Accepts reservations if you get there early. The restaurant is known for its chic, French-style interior with grand chandeliers – although the interior has changed a bit over the years. The Asian cuisine is famous and the clientele is usually famous and wealthy. This makes the restaurant not only a must-see for ‘Sex and the City’ fans, but also a perfect see celebrities,



highline

this huge park Walks over several streets in New York's Meatpacking District – a characterful neighborhood where much of 'Sex and the City' scenes were filmed. It is the remains of elevated rail tracks which were used to transport meat and other goods from one end of the district to the other. With the increasing prominence of car traffic, the tracks became unnecessary over time. The last train ran there in 1980, after which the elevated platform was converted into the iconic park in the early 2000s. This spot is good for views of the Hudson River or reenacting a scene from the third season of 'Sex and the City'. samantha (Kim Cattrall) comes to terms with her noisy neighbors.