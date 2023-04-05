See the list of films and series nominated for the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

In this week, the MTV announced the nominees for MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023, an award that honors the best films, series and reality shows of the year. Among the highlights is Top Gun: Maverickwhich received six nominations in the categories of films, and Stranger Things It is The Last of Uswhich also had six nominations each in the series categories.

Other successful productions such as elvis, Avatar: The Way of Water, The White Lotus It is Wandinha are also among the nominees.

The actress Drew Barrymore (from As Panteras) will be the presenter of the award, which takes place on May 7th from 9pm, directly from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, in the United States. It is worth noting that voting will be open to the public, who will choose from the best content of the last year.

Check out the full list of 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees across all categories.

Best movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

elvis

No! Do not look!

Scream 6

He used to smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Series

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wandinha

wolf pack

yellowstone

yellowjackets

Best Acting in a Film

Austin ButlerElvis

Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer – No! Do not look!

Michael B. Jordan – Creed III

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Best Acting in a Series

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega – Wandinha

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink – Stranger Things

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

best hero

Diego Luna – Andor

Jenna Ortega – Wandinha

Paul Rudd – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal – The Last Of Us

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

best villain

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

The Bear – The White Powder Bear

Best kiss

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedy Performance

Adam Sandler – Mystery in Paris

Dylan O’Brien – Lie Influencer

Jennifer Coolidge – Armed Marriage

KeKe Palmer – No! Do not look!

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Innovative Performance

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott – Death Death Death

Best Fight

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) x Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) x Ghostface – Scream 6

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) x Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs All – John Wick 4: Baba Yaga

Escape from Narkina 5 – Andor

Scariest Acting

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – The White Powder Bear

Justin Long – Brutal Nights

Rachel Sennott – Death Death Death

Sosie Bacon – Smile

Ballerina: spinoff of John Wick with Ana de Armas is confirmed for June 2024

Best couple

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Punishers

Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wandinha

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cast

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best music

Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream 6)

Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After)

Taylor Swift – Carolina (Far Away From Here)

Best Docu Reality Series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians

Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

All-Star Shore

big brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

Best Presenter

Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden – Ink Master

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best On-Screen Reality Crew

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP): Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker: The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent: Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Music Documentary

halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

To choose their favorite productions, fans must access the MTV website and vote several times a day until April 17th.

Source: MTV