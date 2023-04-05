See the list of films and series nominated for the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

In this week, the MTV announced the nominees for MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023, an award that honors the best films, series and reality shows of the year. Among the highlights is Top Gun: Maverickwhich received six nominations in the categories of films, and Stranger Things It is The Last of Uswhich also had six nominations each in the series categories.

Other successful productions such as elvis, Avatar: The Way of Water, The White Lotus It is Wandinha are also among the nominees.

The actress Drew Barrymore (from As Panteras) will be the presenter of the award, which takes place on May 7th from 9pm, directly from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, in the United States. It is worth noting that voting will be open to the public, who will choose from the best content of the last year.

Check out the full list of 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees across all categories.

Best movie

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • elvis

  • No! Do not look!

  • Scream 6

  • He used to smile

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Series

  • Stranger Things

  • The Last of Us

  • The White Lotus

  • Wandinha

  • wolf pack

  • yellowstone

  • yellowjackets

Best Acting in a Film

  • Austin ButlerElvis

  • Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling

  • KeKe Palmer – No! Do not look!

  • Michael B. Jordan – Creed III

  • Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Best Acting in a Series

  • Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

  • Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

  • Jenna Ortega – Wandinha

  • Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six

  • Sadie Sink – Stranger Things

  • Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

best hero

  • Diego Luna – Andor

  • Jenna Ortega – Wandinha

  • Paul Rudd – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

  • Pedro Pascal – The Last Of Us

  • Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

best villain

  • Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

  • Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

  • Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things

  • M3GAN – M3GAN

  • The Bear – The White Powder Bear

Best kiss

  • Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us

  • Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman

  • Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks

  • Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

  • Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedy Performance

  • Adam Sandler – Mystery in Paris

  • Dylan O’Brien – Lie Influencer

  • Jennifer Coolidge – Armed Marriage

  • KeKe Palmer – No! Do not look!

  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Innovative Performance

  • Bad Bunny – Bullet Train

  • Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

  • Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

  • Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things

  • Rachel Sennott – Death Death Death

Best Fight

  • Brad Pitt (Ladybug) x Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train

  • Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) x Ghostface – Scream 6

  • Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) x Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

  • Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs All – John Wick 4: Baba Yaga

  • Escape from Narkina 5 – Andor

Scariest Acting

  • Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson – The White Powder Bear

  • Justin Long – Brutal Nights

  • Rachel Sennott – Death Death Death

  • Sosie Bacon – Smile

Ballerina: spinoff of John Wick with Ana de Armas is confirmed for June 2024

Best couple

  • Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Punishers

  • Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wandinha

  • Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

  • Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus

  • Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cast

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Outer Banks

  • Stranger Things

  • Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best music

  • Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream 6)

  • Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)

  • Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

  • OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)

  • Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After)

  • Taylor Swift – Carolina (Far Away From Here)

Best Docu Reality Series

  • Jersey Shore Family Vacation

  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

  • Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

  • The Kardashians

  • Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

  • All-Star Shore

  • big brother

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars

  • The Challenge: USA

  • The Traitors

Best Presenter

  • Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show

  • Joel Madden – Ink Master

  • Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

  • RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

  • Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best On-Screen Reality Crew

  • Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP): Jersey Shore Family Vacation

  • Tori Deal and Devin Walker: The Challenge: Ride or Dies

  • RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: RuPaul’s Drag Race

  • Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent: Vanderpump Rules

  • Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Music Documentary

  • halftime

  • Love, Lizzo

  • Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

  • sheryl

  • The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

To choose their favorite productions, fans must access the MTV website and vote several times a day until April 17th.

Source: MTV

