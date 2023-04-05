See the list of films and series nominated for the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

In this week, the MTV announced the nominees for MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023, an award that honors the best films, series and reality shows of the year. Among the highlights is Top Gun: Maverickwhich received six nominations in the categories of films, and Stranger Things It is The Last of Uswhich also had six nominations each in the series categories.
Other successful productions such as elvis, Avatar: The Way of Water, The White Lotus It is Wandinha are also among the nominees.
The actress Drew Barrymore (from As Panteras) will be the presenter of the award, which takes place on May 7th from 9pm, directly from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, in the United States. It is worth noting that voting will be open to the public, who will choose from the best content of the last year.
Check out the full list of 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees across all categories.
Best movie
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- elvis
- No! Do not look!
- Scream 6
- He used to smile
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Series
- Stranger Things
- The Last of Us
- The White Lotus
- Wandinha
- wolf pack
- yellowstone
- yellowjackets
Best Acting in a Film
- Austin ButlerElvis
- Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling
- KeKe Palmer – No! Do not look!
- Michael B. Jordan – Creed III
- Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Best Acting in a Series
- Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
- Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
- Jenna Ortega – Wandinha
- Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six
- Sadie Sink – Stranger Things
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
best hero
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Jenna Ortega – Wandinha
- Paul Rudd – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Pedro Pascal – The Last Of Us
- Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
best villain
- Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
- Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things
- M3GAN – M3GAN
- The Bear – The White Powder Bear
Best kiss
- Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us
- Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman
- Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks
- Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
- Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building
Best Comedy Performance
- Adam Sandler – Mystery in Paris
- Dylan O’Brien – Lie Influencer
- Jennifer Coolidge – Armed Marriage
- KeKe Palmer – No! Do not look!
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Innovative Performance
- Bad Bunny – Bullet Train
- Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
- Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
- Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things
- Rachel Sennott – Death Death Death
Best Fight
- Brad Pitt (Ladybug) x Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train
- Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) x Ghostface – Scream 6
- Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) x Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
- Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs All – John Wick 4: Baba Yaga
- Escape from Narkina 5 – Andor
Scariest Acting
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson – The White Powder Bear
- Justin Long – Brutal Nights
- Rachel Sennott – Death Death Death
- Sosie Bacon – Smile
Best couple
- Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Punishers
- Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wandinha
- Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
- Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
- Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
Best Cast
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Outer Banks
- Stranger Things
- Teen Wolf: The Movie
Best music
- Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream 6)
- Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)
- Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
- OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After)
- Taylor Swift – Carolina (Far Away From Here)
Best Docu Reality Series
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
- The Kardashians
- Vanderpump Rules
Best Competition Series
- All-Star Shore
- big brother
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars
- The Challenge: USA
- The Traitors
Best Presenter
- Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show
- Joel Madden – Ink Master
- Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
- RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Best On-Screen Reality Crew
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP): Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Tori Deal and Devin Walker: The Challenge: Ride or Dies
- RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent: Vanderpump Rules
- Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Best Music Documentary
- halftime
- Love, Lizzo
- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- sheryl
- The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
To choose their favorite productions, fans must access the MTV website and vote several times a day until April 17th.
Source: MTV