See the reason for Ben Affleck’s ‘tantrum’ with J-Lo at the 2023 Grammys

A story that started back in the early 2000s, went through an engagement, ended in 2004, but has recently borne fruit. Anyway, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are happily married now. Despite some rumors about the couple’s life.

However, a rather unusual scene caught the attention of the internet recently. That’s because, during the 2023 Grammys, Affleck was “close-faced” next to his wife, Jennifer Lopez. And of course, the moment went viral on the internet just like that.

But now the actor explained what had happened in that moment that was marked as one of the best moments of the award.

To remember: presenter Trevor Noah was speaking next to the couple, when Affleck whispered something to Lopez. That’s when she scolded him for what she had said. As they were without a microphone, the content of the conversation is not known until that moment.

What was Ben Affleck’s explanation for the unusual moment?

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporterthe actor said he was having fun during the 2023 Grammys. But the problem was that he saw that they were framing him and J-Lo at the time of Trevor Noah’s presentation and he didn’t know what was going on.

“I saw Trevor Noah approach and I thought, ‘Oh, God.’ They were framing us in this scene, but I didn’t know they were rolling. I leaned over to her and said, ‘As soon as they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and have you sitting next to Trevor.’ She replied, ‘You’d better not leave.’

And it didn’t stop there, as Affleck has said this is a husband and wife thing. He further added that he doesn’t know the artists, unlike J-Lo, as she is from the music industry.

So, in the end, according to the actor, everything was fine and he just wanted to let Jennifer Lopez participate in the framing alone. It’s a good thing that didn’t happen, after all, it yielded one of the best Grammy moments for the public.

J-Lo and Ben Affleck have been married since 2022, when they celebrated their wedding in Las Vegas.