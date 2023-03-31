See what the cut scene of Wonder Woman in “The Flash” looks like

Gal Gadot shot a scene like Wonder Woman for the movie “The Flash”, which opens in theaters this year. But the scene was cut from the final edit of the feature film, which starred Ezra Miller and directed by Andy Muschietti. How was the scene? ben affleck reveals. He recorded with her.

In an interview with the podcast “Smartless”, the actor said that the batman was captured by the villains at a certain point in history, and who appears to save him is the Wonder Woman. “I don’t want to spoil it. But it’s a scene where I’m caught and saved by her in a conflagration with some bad guys.”, were the words of the actor. He wouldn’t say who the villains were.

But affleck still told more of the continuation of the scene. “What happens is that Batman shares some of his true feelings about his life and his work,” he spoke. But none of that will be in the movie.

On the podcast, ben affleck repeated what he has said in other interviews – that this is his best performance as Batman. “Finally figured out how to make this guy,” scored. It will also be his last because he won’t be playing the character in the DC Universe (DCU) revamp led by James Gunn It is Peter Safran.

“The Flash”: find out the rating of the film!

After many postponements and much gossip, the film “The Flash” is coming. The world will be able to see Ezra Miller in the role of the DC superhero in less than three months. The Motion Picture Association (MPA), the body that manages the age range of films and series in the United States, announced that “The Flash” got the rating PG-13. In other words, for ages 13 and up.

The rating is due to the violent action scenes, inappropriate language of partial nudity scenes. It’s the same age rating given to other recent DC releases, “Black Adam” (2022) and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” (2023).

The film opens June 15 in theaters.