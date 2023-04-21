See which MCU stars sent support for Jeremy Renner, Hawkeye

Victim of an accident with a snow removal machine, Jeremy Renner, received messages of solidarity from his colleagues in the profession; understand!

Izabela Queiroz Published on 01/03/2023, at 12:08 pm – Updated on 01/04/2023, at 12:49 pm

Interpreter of Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor Jeremy Renner was the victim of an accident last Sunday, the 1st, where a machine used to remove snow called a snowcat ended up running over one of the actor’s legs, according to witness statements.

The star who is the central figure of the Disney+ series that bears the name of the hero who uses a bow and arrow in the MCU, ended up undergoing two surgeries, because, according to the representative of Renner, he suffered a “chest trauma and orthopedic injuries”. His health status is critical but stable.

Thinking about the difficult time that jeremy faces, some of his co-workers who circulate among the superheroes adapted from Casa das Idéias in audiovisual productions, used their social networks to express support and affection for the actor. Check out some of the top messages below!

Hailee Steinfeld

Jeremy’s casting partner in the miniseries ‘Hawkeye’ (2021), Hailee Steinfeldthe interpreter of Clint Barton’s apprentice, Kate Bishop, took to Twitter to express her feelings to the actor.

I can’t sleep after hearing the news about Jeremy Renner. I’m legit sad & scared. To our partner in crime, our favorite Avenger💜🏹Prayers to you & your Family. Really praying for speedy recovery…C’mon Hawkeye! We need you! pic.twitter.com/0oAhoMAYwk —Marika (@TrueHaizGrit) January 2, 2023

She wrote: “I can’t sleep after hearing the news about Jeremy Renner. I’m really sad and scared. To our partner in crime, our favorite Avenger. Prayers for you and your family. Really praying for a speedy recovery… Let’s go Hawkeye! We need you!

Mark Ruffalo

On Instagram, the actor who gives life to the Hulk, Mark Ruffaloshowed solidarity and resorted to Stories on the social network to share news of the accident and ask their fans and followers for support.

Prayers for our brother Jeremy Renner for a full and speedy recovery. Please send him good vibes,” he wrote.

James Gunn

In addition to Steinfeld It is ruffalo, James Gunn, the director of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise and also the new executive of DC, also tweeted about what happened. “My heart goes out to Jeremy,” revealed the filmmaker.

Tara Strong

Finally, Tara Strongthe actress who voices Miss Minutes in ‘Loki’ also used the bluebird social network to wish the actor positive energies.

The translation reads: “My sweet @JeremyRenner. I loved you for decades. From a senior #MCU trip,” the actress tweeted. Tara Strong, along with a photo of the two in the film. “Sending you and your closest healing love light and strength for a full recovery.”

The star has already collaborated directly with jeremy in one of the most important moments of the actor’s life. That’s because the two were together in “National Lampoon’s Senior Trip”, a film released in 1995 responsible for marking the first role on the big screen in Renner.

Besides them, after Renner posting a photo still in the hospital bed on his instagram, several stars of the MCU used the comments of the post to express their deepest feelings. Look!

“You’re tough. I love you, buddy,” he commented. Chris Evans, the interpreter of Captain America. “Love you bro. Sending you love and healing energy,” he wrote. Paul Bettany, the Vision. “Continuing prayers your way brother” said Chris Prattthe Lord of the Stars.

Besides them the actress Colbie Smulders, who plays agent Maria Hill, also used the space to wish the actor well. “Sending love your way,” she posted. Just like the filmmakers did. Joe It is Anthony Russowho shared, “Sending all our love bro and wishing you a speedy recovery.”