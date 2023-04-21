see which type matches yours!

Earrings are pieces that can make a big difference in the look, be it more casual or elegant. But, did you know that to choose this accessory correctly, you need to take your face shape into account? So it is! Thinking about helping you choose the perfect earring, Francisca Joias’ image and style team, e-commerce semijoias do Brasil, separated some basic and easy tips to combine earrings and accessories with the shape of your face.



The earring is an accessory capable of bringing more contour to the face – Photo: Shutterstock / Alto Astral

How to find the ideal earring?

The first thing you need to do is identify your face shape. This is a very common question when it comes to combining earrings, glasses and accessories that are close to the face.

“Pieces such as earrings, necklaces, eyeglasses and sunglasses help contour your face. So, ideally, you should be able to identify which accessories match your image”, guides Sabrina Nunes, CEO of Francisca Joias.

One tip is, if you want to invest, consult a visagismo professional, which is the set of techniques used to enhance the beauty of a face. He will suggest the earring that best suits you according to your personal image.. Below, you can check which are the ideal types of earring for each face.

Round face

Abuse: Large, long and narrow earrings to give the impression of elongation.

Avoid: Round or bulky models are not indicated, as this helps to highlight the format.

Artists to inspire you: Selena Gomez and Kirsten Dunst.

Square face

Abuse: Earrings with rounded shapes and medium size are great choices. So, prefer models with oval shape or medium and large hoops. They minimize and soften this type of face.

Avoid: Models with the same shape as your face, such as square or rectangular earrings.

Artists to inspire you: Demi Lovato and Keira Knightley

elongated face

Abuse: Medium, rounded, drop-shaped, oval and wider models look perfect and create the impression of balance in the combination.

Avoid: Elongated earrings, as they look longer than normal.

Artists to inspire you: Megan Fox and Katy Perry

inverted triangle face

Abuse: The secret here is to balance the measurements! Larger chin-length earrings bring balance.

Avoid: Models that emphasize the upper part of your face are not favorable.

Artists to inspire you: Jennifer Lopez and Reese Witherspoon.

rectangular face

Abuse: The secret is to bet on models that give more lateral volume to the face. Therefore, abuse the models with medium or large size.

Avoid: Earrings that are too long, as they can make the rectangular shape more evident.

Artists to inspire you: Angelina Jolie and Olivia Wilde.

heart face

Abuse: Earrings that draw more attention to the lower part of your face, such as drop, elongated and curved models.

Avoid: Like the inverted triangle, earrings that draw attention to the upper part of the face are not flattering.

Artists to inspire you: Ruby Rose and Alyson Hannigan.

diamond face

Abuse: Rings are the most accentuated in this face shape. Medium and small models with more volume below and at the height of the cheeks are also ideal.

Avoid: Shaped pieces that resemble diamonds and very long models are not indicated.

Artists to inspire you: Elizabeth Hurley and Selma Blair.

long face

Abuse: Choose models that have volume only on the side and not vertically. Also, always look to add volume and not height. Medium drop models and medium hoops are perfect.

Avoid: Thin and long earrings, as mentioned in the previous topic, as they give the impression of a longer face than it actually is.

Artists to inspire you: Sarah Jessica Parker and Blake Lively.