See why Scarlett Johansson does not have a social network

Recently, during an interview Scarlett Johansson spoke about not having a social network and her experience with an old professional account.

Thus, Scarlett came to describe herself as a “delicate flower”, who cannot stay in the hostile world of the internet.

Therefore, if you want to know more about the actress’ statement, just read until the end and we’ll let you know everything.

Actress explained why she does not have a social network

In an interview with the Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, Scarlet explained why she doesn’t have any social media.

According to the actress, the internet is not a very friendly place and she considers herself a somewhat fragile person, so she thinks it’s best to stay away from all online hostility.

Scarlett also talked about an experience where, through a professional account, she spent too much time looking at other people’s profiles and when she found herself desiring that life, she understood how unhealthy it was.

About Scarlett Johansson

Born on November 22, 1984, Scarlett Ingrid Johansson was born and raised in Manhattan, New York, in the United States.

In this way, the actress made her debut with the comedy film North (1994) and in 1996 she was nominated for the Independent Spirit Awards for her work in Manny & Lo.

Currently, her best known works are the Marvel films where she plays the Black Widow, they are:

Iron Man 2 (2010);

The Avengers (2012);

Captain America (2014);

Avengers Age of Ultron (2015);

Captain America Civil War (2016);

Avengers Infinity War (2018);

Captain Marvel (2019);

Black Widow (2021).

So when it comes to her personal life, even though she has said she doesn’t like to quote God or Jesus during her speeches, Johansson is Jewish but celebrates Christmas in addition to Hanukkah.

Therefore, she was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, in 2014 she married Romain Dauriac, with whom she had a daughter, but they divorced in 2017, and today she is married to Colin Jost since 2020.

All information was taken from interviews and magazines for the reason that Scarlett Johansson does not have a social network.