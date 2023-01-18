SEG establishes educational alliance with Microsoft Mexico and Siemens Gamesa – Boletines Dependencias

The agreement will benefit up to 40,000 elementary and middle school students with educational challenges in Minecraft.

Guanajuato, Gto. January 18, 2023.- The Guanajuato Secretary of Education established an alliance with Microsoft Mexico and Siemens Gamesa to implement the video game strategy in Minecraft: Education, Planet Rescuers, an educational adventure on Energy and Sustainability that will benefit up to 40,000 primary and secondary students.

The objective of this alliance is to arouse the interest of students in the state of Guanajuato between 8 and 15 years of age in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and promote vocations towards these educational careers. through gamification with the use of educational software.

The project will be implemented in the period from March to June 2023 and corresponds to the development of programs that will be part of the Social Pact for Education for the State of Guanajuato in the pillar learning recovery through gamification with the use of Minecraft Education software.

The Minecraft Education: Planet Rescuers strategy will be made up of eight scenarios with challenges focused on STEM areas so that students learn and apply knowledge and skills in reading, mathematics, science and technology, as well as strengthen creativity, problem solving and critical thinking from a the world of energy and its transition towards a more sustainable model for a better planet for all.

Siemens Gamesa supports this initiative with the purpose of promoting STEM training aligned with United Nations Goal 4: promote inclusive, equitable and quality education to promote learning opportunities for all and motivate their curiosity through a tool that they are passionate about: the videogames.

The first work meeting to implement the strategy was headed by José de Jesús Gonzalo García Pérez, Undersecretary of Basic Education and was attended by Ediel Cortés, Education Program Manager – Modern Work Specialist M365 from Microsoft, Mexico.

Rocío Millán Almonte, Global Education and Technology Officer, and Alejandra Herrera, head of the Social Commitment area for Latin America, also participated on behalf of Siemens Gamesa.

At the meeting, the project was presented and agreements were established to follow up on the planning and implementation of the strategy for the benefit of State students and thus generate a learning community with students who like activities with the Minecraft educational video game.

The Secretary of Education of Guanajuato continues to make alliances between the agency, institutions and state, national and international companies, to develop different strategies for the improvement of education in the Entity, as well as promote actions that involve STEM areas, which are found aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.