SELAC summit begins in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

President Gustavo Petro visits Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to attend the Eighth Summit of the Heads of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (SeLAC).

Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Selac) started this Friday Saint Vincent and the Grenadines With less involvement of leaders.

President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Colombia, gustavo petro, Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, Bolivia, louis arce, and honduras, Xiomara CastroSome prominent Latin American leaders are present.

Employees are working this Thursday at the Sandals Hotel, where preparations are being finalized for the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which will be held tomorrow, March 1, in Kingstown (St. Vincent and the Grenadines) Will be done. EFE/Bienvenido Velasco



President of Guyana And Suriname, Irfan Ali and Chandrikaprasad Santokhirespectively, as well as the Prime Minister Barbados, Mia Amor Motleyand of Saint Lucia, Philippe Joseph Pierre, Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterresand the Caribbean Community – CARICOM, Carla Barnett, They also participate in regional programs.

The only signs indicating the summit is taking place are at the Sandals Hotel and the airport exit, where there is a sign bearing a photograph of the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Ralph GonsalvesAnnounces the event.

The hotel complex, which has 301 rooms bungalows Overlooking the sea, four swimming pools and conference and banquet rooms, among others, have flags of 33 countries flying at the entrance to the main building.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (D), and Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro (L) in a file photo. EFE/Andre Borges



The rhythm of the town of Kingstown follows its usual rhythm, with its inhabitants focusing on their daily tasks and paying little attention to the summit, despite the fact that it The biggest event ever organized in the country,

Information about the summit has been scarce over the past months.

efe This Thursday he visited the Prime Minister’s Office, the Foreign Ministry and the headquarters of the official news agency. At neither location did they have any summit agenda or other relevant information.

This 2024 marks 10 years since the declaration of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, which was approved at the Second SELAC Summit held in Havana.

(with information from EFE)