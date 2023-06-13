Selena Gomez and Jordan Peele are teaming up for a new series

Selena Gomez and Jordan Peele are joining forces to create a new series. The series will be an adaptation of the graphic novel coyote By Sean Lewis and will be available on Prime Video.

Actress and singer Selena Gomez and comedian Jordan Peele will collaborate on a new series. The series will be produced by Monkeypaw Productions, Jordan Peele’s studio, and Selena Gomez will join as an executive producer alongside the story’s original creator, Sean Lewis. Selena Gomez was already active as an executive producer. only murders in the building In which she also plays a major role. In the past Jordan Peele made movies like We, Go and recently No,

coyote

The new series will be a film adaptation of the graphic novel coyote From Sean Lewis. described as a graphic novel”Kill Bill meets The Last of Usand is located in the City of the Lost Girls, which is located on the edge of the desert. Society is plagued by “wolves” who drag them along one by one. We follow Officer Frank Coffey, who tries to investigate what is happening. He meets Red, a young girl with a katana sword and a mission. She wants to kill the wolves. But it soon becomes clear that werewolves are not what they seem.

Coffey and Red decide to work together to end the disappearance of women from the City of Lost Girls. It will be a thriller that will make a huge impact on his friends and loved ones.

release

The series will be produced by Monkeypaw Productions, Jordan Peele’s production company, with Selena Gomez and graphic novel author Sean Lewis serving as executive producers. It is not yet clear whether Selena Gomez will also appear in the series, as is the case for only murders in the buildingAnother series for which he is an executive producer.

The series began production a few months ago, but no actors have been cast yet. Production is also currently on hold due to the ongoing screenwriters strike in the United States. So it is still not clear when this series will appear on Prime Video.