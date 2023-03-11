Selena Gomez and The Rock fight an unusual battle in 2023

Recently, Selena Gomez returned to being the most followed woman on Instagram, surpassing Kylie Jenner, who had reached the post in 2021 after announcing her second pregnancy. The fifth most followed person is actor and former WWE wrestler The Rock, or Dwayne Johnson, the difference between the two is 29 million at the moment. Check out the top 5 most followed people on the social network:

Cristiano Ronaldo: 558 million Lionel Messi: 439 million Selena Gomez: 397 million Kylie Jenner: 380 million Dwayne Johnson (The Rock): 368 million

Recent controversies of Selena Gomez

Selena had posted a video on her Tik Tok complaining that she had plucked too much of her eyebrow. Shortly after, Kylie Jenner posted a print of a video call with Hailey Bieber, wife of Selena’s ex. So far so good, but what caught the attention of netizens was the focus on the eyebrows of the two in the frame, which was seen as a hint for Selena.

Photo: Reproduction/POPline Portal

The controversy spawned a series of attacks, both against Selena and against Kylie and Hailey. Kylie commented in a video talking about the “indirect” on Tik Tok that the public was creating a situation out of nothing. Selena even responded by agreeing and saying that she was a big fan of the socialite.

Selena also sparked controversy with another video. A Tik Tok user posted a moment when Hailey Bieber looked disgusted when hearing the name of Taylor Swift, one of the singer’s best friends. “Sorry, but my best friend is still one of the best in the game,” Selena commented in the video.

The confusion even made the singer and actress announce a quick removal from social networks, which is now over. “I’m very happy. I’m very blessed. I have the best friends and fans in the world. I love who I am, I don’t care if I’m fat or not. I’m going to take a break from social media because this is ridiculous. I’m 30, I’m too old for this,” Selena posted at the time.

