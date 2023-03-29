Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik already had a relationship in 2012, according to the website

Admin 1 day ago Entertainment Leave a comment 60 Views

The internet went crazy last week after rumors that Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez would be living a romance. According to a witness who works at a restaurant in New York, the two were seen having dinner in an atmosphere of romance and even kissed in public.

In an interview with Page Six, a friend of the restaurant’s receptionist spoke a little about the meeting: “Nobody noticed them. It was quite public, but… nobody really cares about famous people in New York.”

In recent days, the former member of One Direction began following the former Disney actress on Instagram. The curious thing is that, counting her, he only follows 18 people on her account.

However, according to Page Six, this would not be the couple’s first engagement. They had already had an affair at the time that Selena’s best friend, singer Taylor Swift, dated Zayn’s former bandmate Harry Styles.

In a magazine interview in 2010, Selena stated that she would kiss the singer.

Another source told US Weekly that they are getting to know each other better and that things are going well. “Zayn has known Selena for years and he’s definitely into her. He’s always looked up to her and thinks she’s an amazing person, inside and out. He’s feeling optimistic and would love to keep hanging out with her and see where things go.” .

On the internet, fans of the singers have high expectations for this couple. See below:

Tweets made by fans of the singers (Reproduction/Twitter)

Zayn’s last relationship was with model Gigi Hadid with whom he has a daughter named Khai Hadid Malik, who is 2 years old. Selena’s most famous relationship was with singer Justin Bieber, which lasted more than 7 years, on and off.

Featured Photo: Zayn Malik and Selena Gomes (Reproduction/Hugo Gloss)

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Demi Lovato’s 21-year-old sister opens up about addictions and struggles with sobriety | News

(WARNING: this text addresses issues such as addiction and violence, which can be a trigger …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved