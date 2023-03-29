Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik already had a relationship in 2012, according to the website

The internet went crazy last week after rumors that Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez would be living a romance. According to a witness who works at a restaurant in New York, the two were seen having dinner in an atmosphere of romance and even kissed in public.

In an interview with Page Six, a friend of the restaurant’s receptionist spoke a little about the meeting: “Nobody noticed them. It was quite public, but… nobody really cares about famous people in New York.”

In recent days, the former member of One Direction began following the former Disney actress on Instagram. The curious thing is that, counting her, he only follows 18 people on her account.

However, according to Page Six, this would not be the couple’s first engagement. They had already had an affair at the time that Selena’s best friend, singer Taylor Swift, dated Zayn’s former bandmate Harry Styles.

In a magazine interview in 2010, Selena stated that she would kiss the singer.

Another source told US Weekly that they are getting to know each other better and that things are going well. “Zayn has known Selena for years and he’s definitely into her. He’s always looked up to her and thinks she’s an amazing person, inside and out. He’s feeling optimistic and would love to keep hanging out with her and see where things go.” .

On the internet, fans of the singers have high expectations for this couple. See below:

ZAYN WAS WITH SELENA’S BAG YESTERDAY OH MY GOD ZAYLENA IS REALLY REAL pic.twitter.com/AjAL0Y7mTw — caio (@selchalamet) March 24, 2023

like every day that passes zayn and selena is more than right and i got to a point where i don’t care if they’re dating, if they’re hooking up, if they’re going to do a feat they just want the hype I JUST WANT A PHOTO A CANDID A CONFIRMATION COMING FROM ONE OF THE TWO pic.twitter.com/9GbtODRvBo — karen (@gomezxgal) March 27, 2023

Tweets made by fans of the singers (Reproduction/Twitter)

Zayn’s last relationship was with model Gigi Hadid with whom he has a daughter named Khai Hadid Malik, who is 2 years old. Selena’s most famous relationship was with singer Justin Bieber, which lasted more than 7 years, on and off.

Featured Photo: Zayn Malik and Selena Gomes (Reproduction/Hugo Gloss)