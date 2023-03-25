Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik are spotted at dinner and sparks dating rumors

The singing duo were spotted in the romantic mood while having dinner together in New York. The bust was made by a fan, who posted a print of the conversation on TikTok. “Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into the (restaurant) hand in hand making out and I sat them down”. Klarissa works at a trendy restaurant in the city and received this message from a co-worker. The name of the establishment was not revealed.

Both Selena’s and Zayn’s advisors did not confirm the information. A few weeks ago, fans of the singer and actress noticed that she started following the former member of One Direction. After the discovery, fans of Selena Gomez found a 2010 interview in which she confesses that she would like to kiss Zayn. In January, Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers was rumored to be dating the singer, but she quickly responded by claiming to be single.

In early March, Selena joked about her singleness in a TikTok video. She dubbed a video that said, “I hate it when girls are like, ‘Oh my God, my crush doesn’t even know I exist. ‘ Like girl, my crush doesn’t even exist!”

Selena Gomez (Playback/ Instagram)

Zayn Malik has not been in a relationship since his breakup with Gigi Hadid. The couple stayed together for almost 6 years and broke up a year and a half ago, a relationship that yielded fruit. The former member of One Direction has a two-year-old daughter with the model.

Selena Gomez is also trying to end the fight with Hailey Bieber, the current wife of her ex-boyfriend. This Friday, she asked fans to stop sending threats to the model. “This is not what I stand for. Nobody should experience hate or bullying. I’ve always stood for kindness and I really want this to stop.” Soon after, Hailey Bieber thanked Selena for her support.

Featured Photo: Montage Zayn and Selena. Playback/ Instagram