



selena gomez ready for one positive era, After months of negativity surrounding an alleged feud with Hailey Bieber, it’s time for some good news. Selena Gomez just announced on her Instagram that a new album is coming. Here’s what we know so far.

We can’t wait!

Selena Gomez announces a new album is coming

The last album released by Selena Gomez wasStrange‘ in 2020. Another short hit came after two years.Calm downWith Rema, after which Selena’s singing career went quiet for a while. So far.

He’s coming

On Instagram, the 30-year-old singer announced that we can expect a new album. For example, Selena posts a slideshow of photos of her in the studio with the caption: “Don’t worry guys, it’s coming. Just from Paris.” ,

this is what we know so far

When and what we can expect from the singer is still unclear. All we can tell from the post is that Selena is recording her music in Paris. But it doesn’t matter to his fans. The reactions show that his fans are overjoyed that they can soon expect music from their favorite singer again: “We’re so ready queens!!”, “holy holy holy shit”, “I dropped my phone”,

and it’ll be different than selena

Last year, Selena had already announced that she is working on a new album. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon during The Tonight Show, the singer said that she was working on new music and that it would sound different than what we are used to. She also indicated that she is thinking of returning to the stage. We don’t want to be happy too soon, but who knows, maybe we can go wild among the Celentars in the Arena next year.