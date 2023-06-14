Selena Gomez cut her hair and got bangs

In an exciting announcement shared via her beauty brand’s Instagram page, strange beautySelena Gomez debuted a new hairstyle reminiscent of her 2008 look.

the pony is back

thanks to celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa and now Selena, bangs seem to be making a comeback. Defined by long fringes of hair that gradually decrease in length as they move inward – yet retain their shaggy finish – the style is also often referred to as a “waterfall fringe”. Is. Check out Selena’s new look here:

doesn’t even let you alex russo vibesHer iconic Disney Channel character?

John KopaloffGetty Images

In the same post where she showed off her new hairstyle, she revealed Selena Gomez That her brand Rare Beauty has been launched in India. ‘We couldn’t be more excited to finally launch @sephora_india in stores & online! Put June 15th in your calendars and get ready to shop whatever is on your wishlist.’