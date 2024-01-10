Selena Gomez: Her controversy with Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner forced her to take a radical decision

It’s going on again. Selena Gomez have a new heart Controversy People Since her notable appearance during the 2024 Golden Globes, the singer has decided to take a step back following the incident that involved Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift,

A scene has created a stir on social networks since January 7, the date of the ceremony. Theory of Internet users? The Franco-American actor’s new fully official girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, may have forbidden Selena Gomez from taking a selfie with Timothée Chalamet. The singer then went on to narrate her ordeal to Taylor Swift, who seemed shocked by the gossip. This video incensed internet users And each camp defended itself through the media.

“She was not mentioning Timothy or Kylie at all and she never saw or spoke to them during the evening.” Can we read in the column of People, So, Selena Gomez is desperate Slammed the door on social networks, ,“I’m stepping away from social media to focus on what really matters.” Benny Klanko’s beloved Instagram wrote. This is not the first time that the singer has adopted this strategy to keep his mind calm.