Selena Gomez interacts with fans in New York and promises news

Selena Gomez is in New York for the filming of the third season of the acclaimed series “Only Murders In The Building” and, in this Tuesday (28), she has been catering to fans who have come to see her on location. They, who are not fools or anything, took advantage of the meeting to try to get some information out of her about the upcoming musical projects. “Shortly”replied the singer, without giving too many details.

Friendly, she interacted with the fans when she arrived and also when she left the recordings of the new season of the program, which will feature Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams and Ashley Park. “You look beautiful!”praised her. “I try!”answered her.

Fan: “Oh my god queen you look beautiful.”

Selena: “I try.” Selena Gomez with a fan in New York. (02/28) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3ucj2OWJHI — Portal Selena Brasil | Fan Account (@PortalSelenaBR) February 28, 2023

"I appreciate you guys so much."





Selena Gomez meeting fans in New York. (02/28) pic.twitter.com/8Dd6UkZsAu — Portal Selena Brasil • Media (@MidiasPSBR) March 1, 2023







In another record, however, the singer was silent while a fan said that he couldn’t wait for the new album and new tour…

She / quiet Fans shouting praises for Selena Gomez today in New York: “We love you! Don’t let anyone hurt you! We can’t wait for the album and the tour!” pic.twitter.com/3GbxSka3dI — Portal Selena Brasil | Fan Account (@PortalSelenaBR) February 28, 2023





In previous interviews, Selena confirmed that the new album arrives this year and made suspense about a possible world tour.

Selena Gomez poses with Jesse Williams backstage at “Only Murders In The Building”

It’s almost time! Selena Gomez shaking the fanbase from the series “Only Murders In The Building” by bringing small spoilers of what is to come in the third season, which is expected to premiere in 2023. So much so that, this Tuesday (28), the actress and singer returned to the networks to show a little of what has been going on in the backstage of the recordings. And there’s a famous stars in the area!

In the new publication, Selena Gomez appeared next to the actor Jesse Williams, one of the most recent acquisitions of the cast of the series. In the post, the star wrote: “So Jesse Williams is killing it in season 3 guys”. The actor is not the first reinforcement confirmed for the new edition. Previously, Ashley Park, Meryl Streep It is Paul Rudd had already been announced.

Jesse Williamswell known for bringing the character to life Jackson Avery on the Serie “Grey’s Anatomy”, arrives at the cast of the series, where he will play a documentary filmmaker interested in the case that revolves around the plot. According to “Deadline”he will have a recurring role on the series.

“Only Murders In The Building” is a hit on the Hulu platform in the US. The series can be seen on the streaming service. Star+ in Brazil. The first season won three Emmys and the second, released in 2022, featured Shirley MacLaineCara Delevingne It is Amy Schumer in the cast. In addition to Selena Gomez, martin short It is Steve Martin also star in the production.

Steve Martin announces retirement after “Only Murders in the Building”

“Only Murders in the Building” may be the last work of Steve Martin. The 76-year-old actor announced his intention to retire in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He doesn’t intend to look for new work after the series comes to an end.

“When it’s over, I won’t look for other shows. I will not look for other films. I don’t want to do spikes”declared Steve Martinwho is also the creator and executive producer of “Only Murders in the Building”. He was the creator of the program.