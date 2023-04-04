Selena Gomez is present at the concert of Taylor Swift and the outfit draws attention

Selena Gomez attended Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” concert. The show took place in Arlington, USA, this weekend.

And Selena and her sister Gracie’s outfits caught the public’s attention! The pop singer went to the show characterized by “Folklore” and her sister chose a purple dress to honor the track “Speak Now” by the blonde.

See images below:

dorothea meets folklore hair and cardigan for surprise song on the eras tour, i can safely say that selena gomez is one of the best people in taylor swift’s life pic.twitter.com/gIXCW4qN15 — luana (@swiftmarvelete) April 2, 2023

Selena and her sister are spotted at the show tonight! #TSTheErasTour #ArlingtonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/7L7h7caVeF — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) April 2, 2023

selena gomez vibing to love story at the eras tour is the cutest thing ever 😭pic.twitter.com/Gyz2VdYcWy — Ron || ERAS TOUR (@midnightstrack2) April 2, 2023

In addition to her participation in the tour, Selena tried to honor pop friendship on her official Instagram, “Thank you best friend for receiving and transporting me and my sister into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to meet you! I love you forever and ever” wrote the singer.

Look:

Taylor’s “The Eras Tour” kicked off on March 17 with a sold-out show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the United States. Since then, she has performed seven shows, the latest taking place on Sunday, April 2, in Arlington.