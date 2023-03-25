Selena Gomez is seen with Zayn and increases affair rumors

Recently, Selena Gomez made a post on TikTok explaining why she was single. The singer used a trend with an audio that said that in order to date, you had to meet people. It looks like that has changed. The artist was caught at a romantic dinner with none other than Zayn Malikex of Gigi Hadid and the band One Direction.

The information is from the American magazine People. According to the magazine, both went out for dinner in New York, in the United States, and the news exploded on social networks after a local employee exposed the act. In the publication, she explains that she is a hostess at restaurants that celebrities often go to. In conversation with a friend, she sends a print of the co-worker saying that she received Selena Gomez and the singer.

“Tell me how Selena Gomez It is Zayn They entered the restaurant hand in hand, kissing and I accommodated them. Girl everyone is feeling bad for Selena meanwhile she’s with her baby daddy Gigi“, says the message. The two recently followed each other on Instagram and since the follow, affair rumors have grown in the worldwide media.

single selena gomez

The singer has been single since her breakup with Abel Tesfayethe real name of The Weeknd. The two were together for ten months and the relationship ended in October 2017. Selena Gomez was the inspiring muse of one of the artist’s most famous songs: “Call Out My Name“, in addition to other songs from the EP “My Dear Melancholy”, released in 2018.

Before that, the artist had dated Justin bieber and, between comings and goings, the two were together for about eight years. The last time they were seen together was in 2018, riding a bike shortly after the singer broke up. At that time, the Canadian artist was already casually relating to Hailey Bieber.

Success on social networks

Selena Gomez became more active on social media, especially TikTok. This caused the number of followers of the singer to increase on all her accounts. She became the world’s most followed woman on Instagram, surpassing Kylie Jennerwith over 403 million followers.

What did you think? follow @mixmebr on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here