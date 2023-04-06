“Selena Gomez: My Mind and I” is nominated for an MTV award

The documentary of Apple TV+ “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” (“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”)which premiered in November 2022, was nominated for MTV Movie & TV Awards in the category Best Music Documentary. The film tells the artist’s path to stardom, showing the challenges and achievements that the singer/actress has gone through to this day.

The other contestants in the same category are: “With Love, Lizzo”, “The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie”, “Jennifer Lopez – Halftime” and “Sheryl” (about Sheryl Crow). Selena Gomez was also nominated in two other categories for her participation in the series. “Only Murders in the Building”but the documentary about the artist was the only Apple TV+ nomination.

The film about the artist was Apple’s second project in partnership with the producers Lighthouse Management + Media It is Interscope Films — after collaborating on the Emmy-nominated documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”.

The winners of the 26 categories of the MTV Movie & TV Awards will be chosen by popular vote, which will last until the day April 17th. To vote, simply access the award’s official website and choose your favorite nominees. Results will be announced at an event in Los Angeles, at Barker Hangar, on May 7th.

via billboard