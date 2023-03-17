Selena Gomez Says Her Crush Doesn’t Even Exist

Selena Gomez she is single and very happy, so much so that, for the time being, she has no interest in mind. At least that’s what the singer said in a new video released on TikTok.

According to the artist, who reflected on her love life, said she finds it strange when girls say the phrase “my real crush just don’t know me yet“.

“Girl, what about mine that doesn’t even exist?“, she questioned, who captioned the post warning that “keep looking for him“.

In addition to a short-lived relationship with The Weeknd and even briefer cases with names like Charlie puth It is ZeddGomez’s last known serious relationship was with justin Bieber.

And we all know how that ended. Despite enjoying her single status in interviews, Selena loves to joke about the subject and her fruitless search for love.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal in 2020, the popstar said she needed some time alone. “I love going to my room at the end of the day. just me and my dog.”

Selena Gomez recently became the most followed woman on Instagram worldwide. The feat caused a feud between her and Hailey Bieber, current Justin Bieber, to surface – and all because of a post.

Kylie Jenner was also involved in the indirect, which ended up affecting Selena, who moved away from social networks.

It all happened after the actress of “Only Murders in The Building” commented on a video in which Hailey appears doing “disgusted face” upon hearing the name of Taylor Swift, one of Gomez’s best friends.

And it was all this confusion around the famous started after the ex-Disney became the most followed celebrity on Instagram, surpassing Kylie.

However, she has since returned. “Thank you and I love you all so much. I am deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. you make me incredibly happy“, he wrote.

Then the singer and actress made an appeal asking for more empathy with other people, without directly mentioning the other two celebrities involved in the latest debates on the networks.

What did you think? follow @mixmebr on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here