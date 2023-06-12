Selena Gomez shows off her dating strategy in TikTok video





Done With All The Dating Apps? Selena Gomez reveals what she thinks about when it comes to getting a date. The 30-year-old actress and singer shows that we are one match made in heaven No need to search on dating app. We just need a little more balls to talk to someone, That is all.

Go Selena!

selena gomez scores a date

A hilarious video is doing the rounds of Selena Gomez trying to hook up with a soccer player. The video suddenly went viral on TikTok this weekend and shows Selena feeling a little shy. In the video, she sits on the sidelines of a soccer field and yells at a soccer player: “I’m single! I’m just a little high maintenance. But I’ll love you so much.” Apparently you only need the balls to pitch yourself against a team, and it doesn’t require any mobiles.

@Selena Gomez fighting man lol ♬ original sound – selena gomez

single and ready to mingle

With this video, Selena Gomez quickly dispelled the gossips that she and Zayn Malik are dating. Last March, the two were spotted at a restaurant and we had a feeling there was something between the two. Now it appears that Selena is still single, or maybe has been hooked up with a handsome soccer player.

followers give positive feedback

People are only positive in their responses. One reacts as follows: “I can’t wait for her to find her person and see her shine, the way she totally deserves!!” Most people agree with this. Someone also gives the answer: “If I’d heard him say that, I wouldn’t have run faster than anyone in my life.” We can even agree with this. Whether Selena’s directness has paid off remains to be seen, but the video offers a lot of positivity.