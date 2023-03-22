Selena Gomez surprises fans by appearing dressed as a bride in new photos

Actress and singer Selena Gomez drove fans crazy when she appeared dressed as a bride in behind-the-scenes photos of the series

This Tuesday, the 21st, Selena Gomez drove her followers crazy when she shared some photos on her Instagram dressed as a bride.

The actress appeared seated in an elegant white dress full of ruffles at the bottom. Selena was still wearing gloves and white boots.

“I don’t have subtitles. Just another normal day at work ”, wrote the singer in the caption of the two photos in which she appeared as a bride.

Selena is currently filming the third season of the series “Only Murders In The Building”, which stars alongside comedians Steve Martin It is martin short.

The stars who star in the plot alongside the artist posed with her for some photos on the official profile of the series. “Father of the bride?”, read the caption of the posts making mystery about the next episodes of the series.

This new season of Only Murders In The Building is full of news and mysteries. In addition to Selena dressed as a bride, it was announced that the actress Meryl Streep will be on the roster.

Come on!

This Tuesday, Netflix announced that the Brazilian actor Gabriel Leone will play the pilot Ayrton Senna in a new miniseries.

What is known so far is that the production is a fiction miniseries and that the recordings have not yet started.