Selena Gomez yells at security guard at Beyonce concert





Selena Gomez Cracked Up Against Her Own Security Guard at Beyoncé's Paris Concert — And Here's Why.

Selena Gomez Visits Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour

We certainly weren’t the only ones who queued online for hours to get tickets for Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. Even Selena Gomez couldn’t miss this Queen B concert and flew to Paris to attend the much-hyped performance.

Now it’s certainly a lot less easy for a world-renowned artist than it is for the average person. There were also many Selena fans among the 80,000 visitors to the Stade de France, so much security was required.

heated argument with your guard

Since the singer has security almost every day, you’d think they’d be a good match. Yet at the concert, Selena was filmed having an extreme argument with one of her security guards.

According to bystanders, Selena disagreed with the way one of her guards treated a fan – whom she pushed aside. As a result, he called her back and shouted at her that this should not happen. This act of Selena is getting a lot of love from her fans. Others say it was not a fan who pushed the guard, but Selena’s girlfriend whom she had brought to the concert.

Selena Gomez wasn’t the only celebrity to attend Beyonce’s world tour concert. Visitors also included Kylie and Kris Jenner, Pharrell Williams, Megan Thee Stallion, Kesha, Olivier Rousteing, Natalie Portman and Lenny Kravitz.