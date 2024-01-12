Self-care is the key to mental well-being, according to experts



Brain











































Mental health is no longer some weird psychological and even psychiatric treatment, but we all know that it is important to be good inside and out. According to experts, this is why measures should be taken and care for oneself The key to better mental well-being.

And what should we do to achieve it? Some actions so that less things can contaminate us. It is not that complicated to achieve.

Self-care for mental well-being

relieve stress

According to MaboPharma experts, self-care includes activities such as meditation, mindfulness, relaxation, physical exercise and even prayer and dedicating a few moments to yourself without guilt, all of which help reduce stress. Do it.

Because we should stay away from it as much as possible. In daily tasks, it is certainly complicated but not an impossible task, otherwise our mental illnesses may increase.

more optimism

You have to boost your morale. That is, being organized in self-care can increase Serotonin and endorphin levelsWhich are those neurotransmitters and hormones that are associated with happiness and mental well-being.

It can help improve mood, vitality, eliminate anxiety, and reduce symptoms of depression. But it should be a consistent, daily act in the same way we do exercise, which by the way is perfect for regulating all these hormones and bringing out the happiness hormones.

resilience

In many areas, at work, in our home, there is a lot of discussion about this concept of having access to everything, not making mistakes or minimizing errors and being strong if something does not go well.

According to experts, taking care of oneself strengthens a person’s ability to function. Facing challenges, sorrows and difficulties, Because as we know ourselves better, we can develop better self-esteem and better resources to cope with stress, grief, and adversity.

self-analysis or therapy

Various self-care habits include knowing if we really need help. If we have been feeling bad for a while, it is easy to understand that maybe we should go to therapy. This is a good solution which also makes our thoughts more positive and it is always correct.

By taking the time to understand our needs and limitations, we make better decisions about how to handle life and feel happier and more secure.

renewable energy

When people neglect themselves and overexert themselves, it increases Risk of fatigue and burnout. Days, weeks and months pass and then circumstances and problems start piling up. Taking care of yourself is a helpful tool because it prevents these situations by allowing people to understand, forgive, relax, and recover from whatever happens.

socialization

It is not good at all to shut yourself off without talking to the outside world. There are many studies that give importance to sociality. Surrounding yourself with people and laughing is always a step towards being better. That is, maintain healthy interpersonal relationships where we are valued and reduce social pain and toxic relationships.

learn to say no

When we say ‘no’ we always wait longer. In fact, we find it hard to say. Experts say that self-care includes not only our physical appearance (something very important and symptomatic in mental health), but also setting boundaries and learning to say “no.” Establish boundaries and we will see that nothing happens, the world does not end and we will find ourselves better.

start with self respect

Practicing self-care and taking care of your face boosts self-esteem. This can have a positive impact not only on how we are treated but also on mental health by promoting greater self-confidence.

eat well

This is one of those axioms that renews our mind and mental well-being. With a healthy diet we win and feel much better. Luckily, there are a variety of seasonal foods that we’ll love.

Supplements and Vitamins

And if we do not achieve everything and we feel bad we must take precautions, rest and also rely on the supplements that are part of the self-care that we can currently use.

Tryptophan is recommended because it works as a precursor to serotonin, the happiness hormone. Neurotransmitter responsible for regulating mood, stress and appetite. It is also important for the synthesis of melatonin, which is responsible for regulating the sleep and wake cycle and all that promotes relaxation. If the physical body is good, our mind is usually good too.

Whatever the case, it’s important to keep self-care in mind to be aware of what we need on a daily basis. This helps us know each other more.