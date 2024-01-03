Semal celebrates the 4th Intercontinental Congress of Anti-Aging Medicine and Medical Aesthetics in Colombia

The Spanish Society of Anti-Aging and Longevity Medicine (Semal) will organize the fourth edition of the Intercontinental Congress of Anti-Aging Medicine and Medical Aesthetics in Bogotá (Colombia) from 29 February to 2 March. The event will be attended by internationally relevant experts from both the American and European continents. Among them, Dr. Arseny Trukhanoy, President of the European Society of Anti-Aging Medicine, who will talk about the roadmap towards healthy longevity in Europe with a target for the year 2030, or Dr. Bernd Klein Gunk, President of the Society German. , Also many professors from different universities like Brussels, Madrid, Seville, Oviedo, Granada, Cartagena Company. In total, more than 70 speakers of different nationalities. An anti-aging medicine topic that will receive special attention is the management of hormones that undergo significant changes over the years. Thus, the activities will begin with an eight-hour pre-congress course of an extremely practical nature on the use of bioidentical hormones. There will be two round table meetings during the Congress sessions itself in which more than eight speakers from different countries will participate. Other sessions of the Congress will address key topics such as nutrition, lifestyle changes, stress control, prevention and treatment of diseases associated with aging, as well as the latest recorded advances and practical application cases in anti-aging medicine. Treatment and improvement in quality of life. It should be noted that the Congress will have a satellite symposium that will be organized in collaboration with the University of Cartagena de Indias and its Faculty of Medicine, which will take place at its headquarters on March 4. This symposium is based on two discussion tables where eight experts will discuss practical aspects related to the development of anti-aging medicine and its current state, how to achieve active and healthy longevity, and the use of different types of interventions in anti-aging medicine. …As at the Semalt Congress, where importance is given to both internal and external treatments of the body, the topics of medical aesthetics will be addressed. The latter has the participation of more than 30 speakers, among which is especially important the presence of experts from different countries of the American continent, who will discuss diverse topics such as the use of biostimulators, lasers, tension threads, exosomes and combinations of treatments to improve aesthetics. Present. .Face and body. In addition, focus will also be on management and resolution of increasing complications due to intrusion of non-medical personnel. All this will be complemented by several practical workshops in the field of medical aesthetics.