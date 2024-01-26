SEMG will give prominent place to rural medicine in its next congress

Major role of rural medicine

The President of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), Pilar Rodríguez Ledo, has met with the Minister of Health of the Junta de Galicia, Julio García Comesana. Its purpose is to begin preparations for the 30th National Congress of General and Family Medicine, which will be held this year., As far as news goes, SEMG has presented a project for rural medicine and community activities to the Junta. Junta representatives pledged to supportWhose scientific program is known each year for its high scientific quality, as well as for the dissemination of information about the Congress so that it reaches the largest number of professionals interested in participating, especially Resident Doctors of Galicia. to whom SEMG will offer a support scheme. For formation. At the meeting held this week, the Society’s ideology in favor of protecting Family Medicine as a specialty and profession, as well as other important ongoing projects by SEMG, were discussed.

Regarding the topics to be discussed, initiatives dedicated to appreciating and evaluating the work done by rural medical professionals are prominent. delivery for An award and tribute to rural doctors. Similarly, the counselor learned firsthand that, within the framework of the SEMG National Congress, there will be a number of community activities aimed at the sustainable aging of the population and talks in schools on healthy sleep habits. All this thanks to the Seguridadvital.org project promoted by Dream Alliance and SEMG. Finally, taking advantage of the presence of the President of SEMG Galicia, its initiative was put on the table In the Galician region there are works such as the Ascoma Rural Medical Scholarship, Project School of Rural Medicine and Ultrasound, relating to the Galician cardioprimaria conference or research. It was agreed to hold periodic meetings between the two institutions to periodically monitor their progress.