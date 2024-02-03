Senior groups are most vulnerable during winter weather – Telemundo Bay Area 48

During this time of winter, one of the most vulnerable groups are the elderly; Bad weather can isolate them and affect their physical and mental health.

“With a cold, many people want to stay in bed, cuddled up, don’t want to get up for fear of the cold, and that’s the worst thing you can do,” said Karen Soulette Cia, a therapist at the Center for Elderly Independence. Can.”

This therapist explains that inaction will only make things worse.

“The most important thing is exercise, and exercise helps a lot for people with arthritis, as we know when the cold starts, the pain starts,” said Solet Cia.

It is important to stay active, although the exercise you do should be appropriate for your physical condition.

“We need movement to warm the body from the inside out, to start working those muscles,” Sollet Cia said.

Delia said it works, she goes to the Center for Elders Independence in Concord where they give her guidance on what to do.

“Even though it’s hard, getting up, walking around the house, doing housework helps, because you’re moving and getting exercise even though you don’t realize it,” Delia said.

If not, you can go to a center where they will guide you, you can do basic exercises at home like opening and closing your hands, you can also do it with your legs and the same up and down Can, because what it does is start the circulation.

You can also use creams, take warm baths and apply knee pads.

It is advisable to avoid falling into depression and avoid isolation to keep yourself warm.