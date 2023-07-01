Sensations find their way to the holy grail on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram

“It’s doing the rounds on TikTok and Instagram”, The Raytons announced a ‘back burner’ Thursday evening at Rock Werchter. To the Boomers and Gen Xers on The Slope, that announcement might have sounded like, “You know this song from the Kinder Bueno ad.” After the pandemic, the generation gap seems to be widening more than ever. The constantly running social media has a big hand in this. Radio and other mainstream media are no longer the only, let alone the primary, gatekeepers of importance. The artists, who are often young victims of violence, only needed one swipe on TikTok to go around the world.

Of course, this was the case even in the 1980s a war of the worlds in Rock Werchter. When the former members of The Cure ended their festival set with a famously long version of ‘A Forest’, which they thought was too short, bassist Simon Gallup spat into the microphone: “fuck robert palmer, fuck rock and roll, The old guard with dinosaur dandies like Palmer? Totally passed. Ironically, today Gen Z would probably say the same thing about The Cure.

So in order to continue to bestow eternal life upon himself, Rock Werchter is bound to continually address the younger generations. They’re doing just that this year with a “sarcastic pop for Gen Z” in the form of Baby Queen. Or with Kelsey Carter and The Heroines who went viral on social media with ‘The Harry Fiasco’. Carter got a tattoo of Harry Styles on his cheek for the singer’s birthday. Everything later turned out to be fake and it was a viral stunt for their new single ‘Harry’. Another act, Lovejoy, was previously an Internet phenomenon under the name The Wilbur Suite. He has millions of followers on his YouTube and Twitch channels, although until recently he was best known as a digital mastermind on Minecraft.

growth opportunities



You wouldn’t immediately guess from such a resume that such artists have a long career. Leave aside the fact that sooner or later they will become proper headlines. At the moment there doesn’t appear to be any immediate threat to the Red Hot Chili Peppers or Arctic Monkeys staying at the top. And yet a revolution is imminent. The crowd thins out on Thursday night as you saw headliners Mumford & Sons, and you’ll probably see plenty of teen grub coming out on Saturday too, when Interpol will be playing the main stage. The cool thing is that Mimi Web is programmed at the same time. Her improvised acapella performance of ‘Before I Go’ garnered her over 20 million views on TikTok.

Yet the same online channels seem to focus mainly on the short term promotion of one hit wonders. Here today, gone tomorrow Often applied in pop music, but the pinch was not meant to be so literal. Last year, Gail had already outdone herself at Pukkelpop.that random bitch from tiktok, but meanwhile it was random Revelation was chosen by Taylor Swift as the support act for her The Eras Tour, and they’ll soon have a chance to win a Grammy for Song of the Year with ‘Abkadefu. So the opportunities for growth definitely exist.

Plus, you have young artists who make their way through old fashioned word-of-mouth advertising. And when those mouths fit a celebrity’s face, even better. For example, spindly YouTube star Jacob Collier is surprisingly high on the bill on Sunday evening. Well, surprise: Chris Martin of Coldplay is a fan, and he’s now even worked with greats like David Crosby or Alicia Keys. Tiktok, Boom?