Sentinels deny rumors of arrival in the LCS

The followers of the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) are already speculating with the new clubs that could reach the competition. The highest North American league of League of Legends could have changes of protagonists after rumors about the departures of TSM and CLG. The two oldest organizations in the championship would say goodbye, in the first case to reassess the investment in esports, and in the second due to a hypothetical disappearance as a brand. For this reason, fans are already talking about the presence of organizations like Sentinels, something that the entity itself has had to deny.

At the beginning of the week the president and co-founder of The Game HouseRobert Hanes “Sorenzen”, assured through Twitter that Sentinels could contemplate entering the LCS. Sorenzen went further by stating that the entity would be interested in directly paying the price of a place due “to the many teams that are looking to leave.” In addition, the sentinels are currently one of the 30 clubs that are part of the new project of the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT).

However, the North American organization has denied Sorenzen’s information through The Esports Advocate. A Sentinels source, a priori a senior official of the entity, has confirmed that the organization is not currently talking to any club to buy a place in the LCS. Given this information, the sentinels would continue to focus on the shooter. Beyond the VALORANT section, they currently have teams from Halo, Apex Legends, and Fortnite, where they were world champions with Kyle Giersdorf.”bugga«.

Two different a priori outcomes

Rumors of a hypothetical arrival of Sentinels in the LCS are motivated by information about TSM and CLG. At the moment there have only been movements in Team SoloMid, where there have already been departures within the League of Legends team. On the other hand, in CLG they have announced that in the future there will be changes in the structure of the organization. However, Counter Logic Gaming would already have a buyer for its place: NRG Esports. Shaquille O’Neal’s club, which is also part of the VCT, would return to the highest North American League of Legends competition six years later.

