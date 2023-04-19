Sentinels give TenZ a break and Marved steps up

One of the great teams VALORANT in NA has made a more than important change, and with repercussions, in its staff. Sentinels coach Adam Kaplan has confirmed that Tyson «TenZ» Ngo goes to the bench for different health issues. With this benching, Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen steps up to complete the Sentinels starting five. The organization of NA will compete with this new roster in a Champions Tour 2023: Americas League It’s been three days now.

Definitely, TenZ is one of the most charismatic players and with the most followers in the competitive scene of VALORANT. Any news, no matter how small, of this player is a real stir in the gaming community. shooter, so the latest news about his sports career was not going to be less. Adam Kaplan, the new coach of the Sentinels, has come out to show his face to confirm the substitution of TenZ in the upcoming games. He coach has confirmed that the player currently has covid in addition to the last and important injury to the finger. For this reason, the Canadian goes to the Sentinels bench.

Marved will replace TenZ in Sentinels

Despite all the mass of followers that TenZ has, he is a player who continually receives criticism and for his performance on the server related to expectations. Even his rivals consider him one of the most overrated players on the scene. This does not mean that TenZ will not return to the team, well, for now it is just a break. “This is not a restart” Kaplan wanted to emphasize. Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen will step up and complete the Sentinels quintet.

see more

The organization is currently competing in the VCT Americas and adds one win and two losses, a poor result if we pay attention to the team’s objectives. The Sentinels’ next match will not be easy and they will face LOUD, an undefeated team that leads the standings. According to various international media, this change will cause Zekken occupy the role as a duelist while Sacy returns to initiators.