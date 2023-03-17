Sentinels need a sixth player after SicK’s arrest

As published DOT Esports on his website, Hunter”sick» Mims would have been arrested in Texas for alleged trespassing. The arrest would have occurred on Saturday, March 4, after refusing to leave a Ferrari-brand car dealership. The professional player of VALORANT he would be charged with a misdemeanor and held on bail. Sentinelsteam in which he was the sixth player, I would have temporarily suspended him and he would need that sixth man to fill out his roster before the VCT regular season.

The American’s status is currently unknown, but as of Monday he was still in a jail in Collin County, Texas. SicK is charged with a “Class B misdemeanor and held on $5,000 bail,” as he has detailed. DOT Esports. The Sentinels player refused to leave a car dealership after being asked repeatedly by an employee. This occurred on Saturday, March 4, so the player would have been arrested in the aforementioned jail for more than three days. The economic fine and the disciplinary sanction that the young man could receive are still unknown.

Sentinels suspends SicK after what happened

DOT Esprots itself has highlighted that the player would be affected by different personal problems, relationships that would have involved him in this latest altercation. Despite the fact that SicK has not competed in an official match since May 2022, the american is the sixth piece of Sentinelsone of the great teams of the international scene of VALORANT. Mims would have suffered months ago mental health problems that had kept her away from the competition, but lately she had been very active on social networks and platforms such as twitch.

Sentinels still wouldn’t have finished with SicK’s opposite, but, according to international media, he has been temporarily suspended after what happened. This “punishment” causes the organization of NA need a new player to fill out your roster before the regular season begins. Sentinels will have to scour the international market for a player who agrees to be a substitute weeks before the season starts.