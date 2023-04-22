Serena Williams, Zendaya and more celebrities attend the Louis Vuitton show in Paris | Fashion

The Louis Vuitton winter show, which took place on Monday (06.03), brought together a team of celebrities for the front row, attracting many paparazzi flashes and the attention of onlookers. Names like Zendaya (who opted for an entire animal print look), Serena Williams and Jaiden Smith attended the presentation of the brand’s new collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Bruna Biancardi, Neymar’s girlfriend, Antonella Roccuzzo, Messia’s wife, Sophie Turner, Chloe Grace Moretz and Emma Stone were also there. Rayssa Leal, the “skate fairy”, also went to check out the fashion show and teased Pharrell, who was announced as creative director for men’s fashion at the brand after the death of Virgil Abloh.

Below, check out all the names that were in the A line of the presentation during the Paris fashion week, whose last day takes place this Tuesday (07.03)