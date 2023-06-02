Sergio Calderón, the ‘Head on a Stick’ in ‘Men in Black’, has died at the age of 77



The affable Mexican actor Sergio Calderón has passed away at the age of 77. The name Sergio Calderón won’t immediately ring many bells. Nevertheless, he starred in such famous films as Men in Black and Pirates of the Caribbean 3: At World’s End.

His film resume lists over 30 films, including the avengers (1972), missing (2003), Ruins (2008) and little Fockers (2010). Last year he appeared in the final season of the FX series Better Things,

iconic image

You may also know Calderón by origin men in Black (1997) as ‘head on a stick’. In the scene, a refugee bears Calderón’s severed alien head.

In the relevant scene, a group of refugees want to cross the border. Then Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) asks Calderone’s character: “What if I smash your face? You’re pretty ugly, aren’t you?” submit: “You don’t speak a word of Spanish”. He then stabs her with the knife and the alien leaves.

Pirates of the Caribbean

Calderón later took over the role of Captain Eduardo Villanueva. Pirates of the Caribbean 3: At World’s End (2007). The minor actor then proudly posted pictures of himself alongside Johnny Depp and Keith Richards on Twitter.

If someone tries to take your gun, it better be someone like #keithrichards Truthful #fable, pic.twitter.com/Yx4YbB3qTk – Sergio Calderon (@mrsergecalderon) August 22, 2017

Watch the Alien scene with Calderone here men in Black

