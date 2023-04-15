Sergipano qualifies for Candy Crush semifinal: “I spent R$1.99” | F5 News

Marcos Sousa, 40, from Aracaju, qualified for the semifinal of the popular digital game candy Crush and will compete for a place in the grand final on the night of next Saturday (15). He is the only state representative left in the competition. Five other Brazilians are also vying for a place in the final.

Personal archive

Marcos is an artist and also provides services in the area of ​​technology and digital networks. Tournament prizes amount to €250,000, plus three diamond-encrusted rings valued at €75,000.

He says he started playing Candy Crush at the end of March and found out during this period that there would be a worldwide competition.

“The game itself reported on the platform and on the online forum. The qualifying lasted 88 hours and the semifinal lasted 88 hours, I had to reduce my sleep by 3 hours a day to be able to play, and take advantage of any time interval. I usually accelerated the pace during the night”, told F5 News.

According to Marcos, his biggest difficulty was not compromising the family income while competing with people who are even from sponsored professional teams.

“To get an idea, some spend an average of R$1,600 per level. I spent R$1.99 on everything. .

The semifinals are the last step for the Aracaju native to travel to London, England, to play in the grand finale. Finalists will have their travel expenses covered by the game. The presentation will be made by Khloé Kardashian.

“First I have to concentrate on the semifinal that starts in 2 days, and this time I’m looking for sponsorship, because I’m going to compete for a Brazilian spot, against five other Brazilians. Anyway, I’m going in to win and take the final, whatever happens. If I got here with R$1.99, imagine with sponsorship. The prize will be to improve my daughters’ lives and invest in the family”, he anticipated.