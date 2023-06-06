Series about black culture’s contribution to music, television, sports and film – This Is Gaming

63

This brand new series explores how the influence of black culture is more than a trend. The persistence, excellence, and undeniable influence of music, television, sports, and film have changed culture forever. Specific Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture Produced by Stephen Curry and voiced by La La Anthony and Available to stream on How from 20 June,

The special series spans all genres of pop culture and entertainment. From Mahalia Jackson to the Motown Sound, celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and black culture’s undeniable influence on fashion. It also discusses major talents ranging from Diane Carroll to Oprah Winfrey, sports legends like Sugar Ray Leonard and Laila Ali, and the growth and paving the way for black films. All of these have contributed to the cultural legacy that has set the tone.

The Black Pop series features celebrities such as Erika Alexander, Laila Ali, Jabari Banks, Da Brat, Tamar Braxton, Erika Campbell, Nick Cannon, Misty Copeland, Laverne Cox, Stephen Curry, Victor Cruz, Dapper Dan, Dominic Dawes, among others. D- Nice, Cedric the Entertainer, Scott Evans, Vivica A. Fox, Charlemagne Tha God, Tamron Hall, Kevin Hart, HER, Luke James, Coco Jones, Sugar Ray Leonard, Marsai Martin, Ne-Yo, Will Packer, Nina Parker, Billy Porter, Sherrill Lee Ralph, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Amber Ruffin , Stephen A. Smith, Justin Sylvester, Blair Underwood, Tank and more. They share stories of their achievements in music, television, sports and film that have been significant in the history of pop culture.

Upcoming Episodes of Black Pop:

Black Pop: The Music – Streaming June 20

Black music has always been important in America. However, its significance goes beyond dope beats and rhymes as it contains references to a rich history and tells a story of freedom. From the soulful era of Motown to the artistry of pop stars and more than 50 years of hip-hop, this episode explores how black music shaped culture around the world and fueled the hopes, triumphs and unity of black America tells the full story of.

Black Pop: Television – Streaming June 20

While the impact of the “Black Experience” on TV is undeniable, it’s had a long way to get there. This episode takes a look at that journey through successful comedy classics, such as happy times And The Fresh Prince of Bel-Airtalent of Living Single, Scandal, Insecure, Pose and the contemporary smile of Abbott Elementary, It’s a celebration of Black America’s raw presence and path to authentic representation on the small screen.

Black Pop: Sports – Streaming June 21

The black athlete’s ability to influence and impact pop culture is unparalleled and there is no doubt why the likes of Stephen Curry, Sugar Ray Leonard, Laila Ali and Allyson Felix have been accorded GOAT status. From breaking barriers to setting trends and negotiating deals, this episode takes a look at how black athletes not only shaped culture for the whole of America, but how they changed that culture.

Black Pop: The Movie – Streaming June 21

The black community has helped shape American cinema since its inception. While it wasn’t always easy, film veterans like Will Packer have created cult classics like Waiting with bated breath, start it on friday and even like risky movies Go Found a way to make the audience laugh and think. This episode explores how Black excellence on the silver screen has become a dominant force in pop culture and left an undeniable impact.

black pop Produced by NBC News Studios and Unanimous Media, with Stephen Curry, Eric Payton and Melissa Hazlip serving as executive producers. Charlize Holmes and Renica Allen-Lamphere are co-executive producers.

Stream Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture From June 20 on Hue.

I like this: I like this Burden…

Connected