Series starring Alexandra Daddario gets premiere date – Metropolitana FM

A AMC announced that the series The Mayfair Witches will premiere in January 2023, the series is based on the trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches from the novelist Anne Rice. The first season of The Mayfair Witches will have eight episodes and will be starred by Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus).

The Mayfair Witches accompanies “neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding (Daddario) after she discovers she is the heiress to a powerful dynasty of witches haunted by a spirit.“. In addition to Daddario, the series also stars Harry Hamlin (80 for Brady) who plays Cortland Mayfair, the current patriarch of the Mayfair dynasty.

The other two protagonists of the series are Tongayi Chirisa (Palm Springs) It is jack huston (The Romanoffs) who play Ciprien Grieve and Lasher, respectively. Annabeth Gish, beth grant, Erica Gimpel It is Jen Richards also participate in the new production of AMW.

The Mayfair Witches was created by This Spalding It is Michelle Ashfordthe first episode of the series is called The Witching Hour and debut in AMC on January 8th. The last episode of the first season will air on February 26th.

Check out the official trailer for The Witches of Mayfair:

A AMC also premiered on October 2, 2022 the first season of the series Interview with the Vampire. The series is based on the literary series The Vampire Chronicles in Anne Ricethe new adaptation stars Jacob Anderson (game of Thrones) It is Sam Reid (Waiting for the Barbarians) who play Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt, respectively.

Interview with the Vampire was created by Rolin Jones and accompaniesthe life of the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). In 1910, Louis befriends and is later turned into a vampire by the charismatic Lestat de Lioncourt. But the price of immortality is high, and the relationship between Louis and Lestat is further complicated by the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, teenage vampire Claudia (Bailey Bass)”.

Check out the official trailer for the first season of Interview with the Vampire:

When does Witches of Mayfair and Interview with the Vampire premiere in Brazil?

The Mayfair Witches It is Interview with the Vampire does not have a forecast to debut in Brazil.

