Series Tip | ‘Dickinson’: a delightfully anachronistic series – CinePOP Cinema

Emily Dickinson was an important American poet who was born in the controversial era of American abolitionism and at the height of the civil war between the southern and northern provinces. Perhaps for this reason Dickinson found herself facing a tough time for the insurgency of literary feminism, as she was cloistered within a family that condemned the suffrage movement and the presence of women in other places than those restricted to domestic chores. However, this did not stop the writer from venturing into the creative world and, despite having published few poems during her lifetime (some under male pseudonyms), she became an exponent of 19th century modernism and gained posthumous acclaim, with over 1700 texts. written.

In 2019, the infamous and rebellious writer migrated to the small screen with the release of ‘Dickinson’one of the streaming service’s first original series Apple TV+. here, the showrunner Alena Smithknown for her work on ‘The Affair’, embraced Emily’s story with incredible respect and transformed any period drama into an anachronistic audiovisual work that, despite oscillating in some aspects, delivers a pleasant journey that mixes elements of the dreamlike and the real in the same scope. In fact, the show turns into an irreverent perspective on their daily lives, exploring family, personal and professional layers that, even today, reaffirm their importance to History.

Hailee Steinfeldcoming out of a great interpretation in ‘bumblebee’ and rescuing certain performative inclinations of ‘Almost 18’, plays the main character and right away manages to involve us with a performance that borders on perfection. Different from the feature films and television productions of the period, which normally value scenic precision and narrative melodrama, we perceive that Smith and his compact team of directors have a delicious appreciation for artistic irreverence: erudite dialogues are replaced by contemporary versions that hit the mark. in full on what they intend to explore, building bonds with the audience and transforms something heavy into a plot light enough to carry us through the season.

From the beginning, Emily shows herself as a young woman who does not accept the precepts imposed by her conservative family: for her father, Edward (Toby Huss), who wrote an extremely “patrocentric” thesis on the female sex, having a writer in the family is synonymous with shame and destruction of the legacy that took generations to build. In fact, the Dickinson family is one of the most important in Amherst County, and now that Edward intends to run for senate, nothing can stand in his way. And of course, following this traditional ideology to the extreme, he is supported so much by his wife (Jane Krakowski) and the Austin children (Adrian Enscoe) and Lavinia (Anne Baryshnikov), leaving Emily alone in this fight for independence.





Take the time to watch:

The protagonist works like a heroine in reverse, behaving in a divergent scope from what society imposes on her: her moments of almost giving up are fuel for the production of incredible poems and cultivate a fertile territory for us to be immersed by materialized psychic digressions of the most unexpected way possible. Now, in several episodes, Emily has conversations and encounters with Death itself (played by Wiz Khalifa) and, in others, she is visited by a species of mutated bee who is her main confidant. The possibility of falling into the formulas of a soap opera is premeditated from the beginning and, in this way, sweeps them under the rug, opting for the constant breach of expectations.

Guided by names like David Gordon Green It is Stacie Passon, the iteration eventually abolishes historical chronology with such coldness and absoluteness that it may shock those who expected something less daring and more restrained. In fact, telebiography is fused with a deconstructed didacticism that engenders the future and makes it clear to viewers that Emily Dickinson would become a household name, even after her tragic death. In addition, the script makes room for exploring period taboos, demystifying the reclusive personality of the main character and making it clear that she did not infiltrate any label: from the sexuality she shared alongside her best friend, Sue (Ella Hunt) until the moment she loses two great people in her life, she lives as she pleases and, from time to time, is faced by her father.

Steinfeld and Krakowski steal the show all the time, mainly because of their very opposite personalities. Of course, the rest of the cast is also graced with their moments of glory, but the multiple subplots organically converge for Emily. By adding more and more characters, it’s almost impossible to stop the series from turning into a family drama that loses its cohesiveness; fortunately, the positive aspects speak louder and, despite the irregular rhythm, masterfully lead us to an empowered season finale which already prepares the ground for the next cycle.

‘Dickinson’ it’s not a series for a general audience – and the choice to lump together current jargon and slang in a classic atmosphere narrows it down to a tricky niche. But, for those hooked since the pilot episode, the production is simple, hilarious and presents a new version of the facts about one of the most important names in 19th century literature.