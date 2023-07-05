Serious road accident statistics: One province leads the way

Statistics Flanders, the statistics office of the Flemish government, has been closely studying Flemish accident statistics for the past few days. In short, 282 people died in a traffic accident in Flanders last year, which is 9 percent less than the previous year. 4 out of 10 road deaths are pedestrians or cyclists.

The large difference between the different provinces is surprising: Flanders has an average of 0.40 deaths and serious injuries per 1,000 inhabitants. However, Flemish Brabant is faring better with barely 0.23 deaths and serious injuries. West Flanders, on the other hand, has 0.51 deaths and serious injuries per 1,000 inhabitants, more than double that of Flemish Brabant.

In concrete terms: 69 people died in 65 accidents on West Flemish roads last year. This is also a sharp increase from the previous year, when there were 57 fatal accidents. No less than 15 West Flemish municipalities are in the top 30 of the Flemish municipalities where the most deaths and serious injuries occurred last year, West Flanders has 11 municipalities in the top 20.

For provincial governors – who are only concerned with improving road safety in their area – the figures are an important indicator. “Of course we welcome the fact that we scored better than the Flemish average, although it is difficult to determine the exact reason,” says Jan Spooren, governor of Flemish Brabant. “Along with local authorities and police forces, we are strongly committed to road safety. But other provinces do the same. Maybe it’s a traffic jam?”

no tourists

West Flanders is heavily constrained by the label of the most unsafe Flemish province, which it has held onto for many years. “However, we are not sitting quietly,” insists provincial governor Karl Decaluwe. For several years now, their services have been analyzing each fatal accident in detail. “And within a week we will be meeting with all the parties involved and see if we can quickly increase road safety at the scene of the accident.”

The conclusion of the analyzes so far of the West Flemish accident: “It is not about tourists coming to sea, but about residents of our province, who usually die near their place of residence. It is also surprising that fatal accidents occur mainly in good weather, during the day, during the week, and often with excessive speed.

Decaluwe hopes for an improvement, partly because in recent months a lot of section checks on West Flemish roads – “compared to other provinces, we have many more long, straight regional roads” – are now finally activated by the federal police. are given.

“Whereas in recent years we often recorded around 30 road deaths at the beginning of July, in the first half of this year the figure is 23. This gives hope that our efforts in the field of road safety are finally bearing fruit.”