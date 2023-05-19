Serious Sam 4 PC Game Latest Version Free Download

about this game

Developed by Croteam’s veterans of authentic shooters, Serious Sam four: Planet Badass reinvigorates old-school components to reinvigorate the original collection. Enjoy adrenaline-pumping action battles with an arsenal of unbelievable handicaps, circle striping and backpedaling dances to annihilate Sam’s iconic foes on an even bigger scale.

AAAAAAAAAAA…

Serious Sam has always been about using everything that comes your way for target practice, and this time is no different. Fight massive hordes of ruthless foes poised to become iconic in the future, as well as foes that have defined the franchise, such as Kamikaze and Kleer.

bigger, worse, better

Fight and navigate your way through massive environments filled with optional objectives, secrets and deadly ambushes. But fear not! Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass is still the focused, linear experience you’ve come to love, and it’s not an open world game.

DOWNLOAD NOW

Step 1: Search for a reliable website that offers free game downloads.

Step 2: Click on the download button and wait for the download to finish.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, extract the downloaded files using a file extractor like WinRAR.

Step 4: Run the setup file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the game.