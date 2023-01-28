The servers in Minecraft are a tool that opens up a practically infinite world of possibilities. Many of you will know series of content creators that are developed on one of these private servers that only those players who have been given an explicit invitation have access to. Everything you can create within these worlds only depends on you and your creativitybut like everything in life, if it is in company it will be much more fun.

Today we bring you a small guide on these private servers so that you can live the adventures that you want with your friends, or why not, create your own server in search of a community that gives it life, and also completely free of charge and in a few steps. So, prepare your Diamond Pickaxe, your sword and your armor, because today we will explain how to create and share servers in Minecraft, the most famous game from Mojang Studios.

Servers in Minecraft: What are they, how to create one and how to share it

Where to create a minecraft server.

There are several ways to create servers in Minecraft, but the truth is that there is one that stands out above all in terms of ease of creating them, of sharing them and that, in addition, is free. There are pages like Aternos in which we are offered the possibility of creating servers completely free of charge, and although they have limitations, they are versatile enough to host almost everything we are looking for in a Minecraft server. Of course, first of all we always like to remind you that for this type of action you use the original Minecraft, that later there are scares with the pirate launchers.

Focusing on the Aternos website, before creating a server We must take into account several things:

The first of all is create an account on the website itself to associate the server that we are going to create to this account and be able to manage the server options from the web itself.

The second is in what version of minecraft do we want to play . As you know, there are many versions of Minecraft and each one has its strengths and weaknesses, especially in terms of compatibility with the mods that we want to include on the server, since each version has different compatibility with them.

The third is precisely one of the most complicated and has to do with mods. You have to keep in mind which mods we want to include and whether or not they are compatible with the version that we are going to install, and for this we will have to go mod by mod and check the versions with which it is compatible.

How to create servers in Minecraft

Once we are clear about all of the above, we can begin to create our one of these servers in Minecraft and for this, as we have already told you, we will go to the Aternos page. Once on the main page, all we have to do is click on the “Play” option that appears at the bottom right of the screen. We log in with our account and select “create a server”.

A screen will appear in which we can modify the name of the server and the welcome message. After leaving all this to our liking, we press the blue “create” button to be taken to the main page of the server. This page is the home page of our server in which we must choose which version of Minecraft we want to install and if we want it to be compatible with mods or simply the “vanilla” or basic version of the game.

To change the version we will simply click on the green change button next to the installed version to change it, as well as if we want to activate the “Forge” version to activate the compatibility of the mods, we must press the one next to the software version . Once the version and type of software have been selected, the next step is to configure the server itselfso we will press the “configure your server” button.

In this page we can choose from the maximum number of players to the type of game we want to develop, giving us options to create a world directly in survival mode or creative mode, choose the difficulty level of the enemies, activate or deactivate PvP, fly or if you want to create a “whitelist” to accept only those players who are registered in this ready. A recommendation that I personally give you is that the “Cracked” option be in green, since this way compatibility problems are avoided.

How to share servers in Minecraft

Once we have everything configured as we want, with the desired version installed, the next step is to start the server so that it is accessible from Minecraft multiplayer. To do this we will go to the main page of the server where a button appears to start the server. Press the “start” button, accept the usage agreement and let everything start until the message that the server is online appears on the screen. Once it is connected, we will click on the “connect” button located under the server name to know the necessary IP to connect to the server.

With the server’s IP in our possession, it’s time to go to Minecraft to check that everything is configured as it should and that the server appears and is also accessible. So that We start Minecraft and go to the multiplayer section to add a new server. We write the name by which we want to know the world and we write the IP of the server in the appropriate box, we save so that the server appears listed in our multiplayer worlds and with this we would already have the server saved in our game.

If everything has gone as it should, the server we have created will appear as available and online for you to connect and we simply select it to start the game. In this point, If we have been able to access the server and start the game, we are ready to share the IP with those people with whom we want to share the world that we have created Keep in mind that all the people who enter the server enter with the same rules and configurations that you have put on the server page, so if you want to give special permissions in the game you must do it from the Aternos page.

In the same way, remind you that anyone who has access to the server’s IP will be able to access it, so creating a Whitelist to limit access to unwanted players is a good option to keep our server safe from harmful players or toxic. Also, remind everyone that These types of servers are completely legal and do not imply any type of problem for the user.so if you plan to live a new adventure, perhaps you reconsider the option of living it with someone thanks to the servers in Minecraft.