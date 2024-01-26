Services provided in the “Caravana La Nueva Infancia” – Ministry of Public Health

About 300 citizens participated in the so-called La Nueva Infancia caravan, which took place in a covered field in Chontapunta Parish in the Tena canton of Napo province. Vaccination stands, general medical care, maternity, dentistry and healthy food were the services that the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) delivered through Zonal Coordination 2 to citizens living in 77 communities of Chontapunta Parish.

Karina Andy, mother of a 4-month-old baby, came from the Guacamayo community to check and vaccinate the healthy baby for her daughter. The user further said, “I want my daughter to be healthy and strong, so I have come along with my neighbors who have children so that they can be treated by the doctors of the Ministry of Health.”

Like Andy, Eva Tanguila, 24 and 27 weeks pregnant with her first daughter, went to Caravan to get her prenatal checkup. “Since I found out I’m pregnant, I’ve taken care of my health and that of my son, which is why I regularly check up with the gynecologist at the health center,” she said.

Vanessa Matta, obstetrician of the Ñucanchiñllacta Health Center, provided care to 15 female patients on this Health Day: 3 for family planning, 1 admission for pregnancy and 11 pregnant women for routine checkups.

Dozens of families arrived with their children ranging from zero months to 5 years, so that the minors could update their regular vaccination schedule. During the caravan they received doses to protect against polio, measles, rubella and other diseases.

“Keeping our children and pregnant women healthy guarantees that we have a good future for Ecuador,” says Alison Cumbe, a rural doctor who has helped 10 children under 5 years old in this La Nueva Infancia caravan. Treated children. The Ministry of Public Health carries out joint actions with other institutions of the decentralized executive and the decentralized autonomous governments of Tena and Chontapunta within the framework of the Ecuador Grow Without Chronic Childhood Malnutrition strategy.