Seven recently graduated photographers showcase their work (Sint-Truiden)

‘Exit Expo’ is the title of various exhibitions at various locations in Sint-Truiden. From 6 to 24 June 2023, final year students of the Haspengau Image Academy will exhibit their graduation projects under that title. These include seven photographers who are now graduating from the Department of Photography after a five-year course. “I am very grateful to my teacher Joel Janssens for everything we have learned and I feel that I can speak on behalf of all the students,” says Vera de Man. “It is an honor to mark the end of our education with this expo. My final project is a documentary photo series called ‘Boomdrum’. For me, photography is emotion first and foremost, so I strive to create images that convey emotion. Finally I chose an image of a tree in which I experimented with different supports, treatments and applications. (lane)

Titled ‘My Country’, Philip Hubo said: “This documentary photo series is an ode to the uniqueness of our country. I try to capture the integrity, raw personality and character of my country in every photograph, so that it does not disappear.” May it not happen.

‘are linked’; This is the title that Marlene Stoops chose for her photographs. “A connection between two people makes you feel seen, heard, loved and valued. The approach for me was that I pictured my partner and later asked him to do the same for me. Some of my pictures are also self-portraits.

Al Myers created a special series: ‘The Coastline: 68 Tram Stops on the Belgian Coast.’ “I have always felt a connection with coastal cities. For this project I was also inspired by the longest tram line in the world, 67 km long between De Panne and Knokke. This gave rise to the idea of ​​making a harmonica book with 68 photographs – one for each of the 68 places where the tram stops.

Jeff Van Holsbeke opted for a particular technique: “My images are the result of focused photographic investigation of objects and materials. Are they landscape? What is the matter? How big, how small? Illusion arises from the non-recognition of the object.

‘Dilution’, this is the literal and figurative approach of Leeuw Nelison. “I used black and white photographs from a personal travel collection from 1998. “I placed these photographs in open water, allowing the interplay of water, time and chance. Some of the functions are shown here in their original, experimental version.

Jean Luc Bousmans portrays the 2021 floods: “Photography is a powerful medium to tell stories and raise awareness of important issues such as climate change and flooding.”

practical

This photo exhibition is part of ‘Exit Expo’, an initiative of Akademie Haspengauve to showcase the work of all final year students. The works are spread over three venues, with admission always free.

CC de Bogard: Photo Art. Monday to Friday 12 PM to 6 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM

Festrätsstudio & Begijnhofkerk: Photo art, painting, drawing, jewellery, ceramics and project studios. Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm, Saturday and Sunday 1pm to 5pm.