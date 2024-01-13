Seven teams that could improve significantly in 2024

Why they will improve: The Phillies have had a relatively quiet offseason. They didn’t think twice about bringing back Aaron Nola on a seven-year, $172 million deal — but barring future moves, Philadelphia’s team will remain largely intact through 2024. So why would they make the jump? Must have 10 wins to join this weird field of 100 games won? Well, let’s not forget that Bryce Harper missed the first month of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and even after returning in May – much earlier than expected – it took him a while to get back to his senses . Same. Additionally, Trea Turner’s first season in Philadelphia was mostly rough until he was finally able to adapt late in the year. Despite all this, the Phillies went 65–40 in their last 105 games – a streak of 100 wins at 162 games. Only the Braves and Dodgers had better records in that four-month period.