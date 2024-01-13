Seven teams that could improve significantly in 2024

The calendar recently turned to 2024, and that means a clean slate for Major League teams. Even for clubs who had a disappointing 2023, one year can make a big difference.
Here’s the proof: Compared to a year ago, nine teams improved by 10 games or more in 2022 (and two others improved by nine). There were a variety of teams in that group of double-digit growth:
The teams that improved the most in 2022 won between 55 games (Nationals) to 86 (Rays) and ranged from a minimum of 71 wins (Nationals) to a maximum of 101 (Orioles). The profit was up to more than 10 wins (D). -back) 22 more (Rangers).
So which teams have the best chances to continue that trajectory and increase their win total to double digits in 2024? It could be a good team reaching the second level, a rebuilding team coming out of the basement, or something in between. (Although, obviously, the lower the win total in 2023, the greater the opportunity for improvement.)
We asked seven MLB.com writers to make their picks, and these were the results:
Yankees
Record in 2023: 82-80
Why they will improve: Let’s start with the biggest reason: Aaron Judge only played in 106 games last year, and still hit 37 home runs. In a full, healthy season, we know what numbers Judge, the former American League MVP, is capable of posting. And now Dominican Juan Jose Soto is also with them? Expect plenty of offensive production in the Bronx. It’s reasonable to predict this team to win at least 92 games in 2024, as they won 82 games last year despite several injuries. Carlos Rodon will also be healthy along with reigning Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole in the Young Circuit.
**Biggest Hurdle: **There is always a need for more pitching, even with the addition of Marcus Stroman. Depth would be a big help. Of course, health is never a guarantee. While impact players who have been injured should be ready in 2023, unfortunately we don’t know what will happen over the course of 162 games in 2024. — *Sarah Langs*
Record in 2023: 82-80
Why they will improve: This could be an ambitious selection, given that the Reds have already improved to 20 wins from 2022 to 2023. But have you seen all the budding young talent this team already has at the Major League level? Several position players, such as Dominican Eli de la Cruz (22), Matt McLain (24), Christian Encarnación-Strand (24) and Noelvi Marte (22) debuted last year, as did pitcher Andrew Abbott (24). They all contributed to the change that took place in Cincinnati. However, McLean was the only player of the five to play for the Reds before June and had only played 89 games the previous year.
With the continued development of all those players in the majors, along with healthy seasons from pitchers Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, it’s not hard to imagine the Reds making another leap in 2024. And that’s before even mentioning the under-the-radar moves the team made this winter by signing free agents like Dominican Jaimear Candelario, Francis “Frankie” Montas, Nick Martínez, Emilio Pagan and Brent Suter.
Biggest Hurdle: His starting pitching. The Reds have plenty of potential in their rotation, but the club has no established big-team ace or durable workhorse. Of the six starters who could complete the rotation, Montas is the only player with a 30-start season and is coming off a lost season due to surgery on his right shoulder. Green may have the best chance to become a top starter thanks to his explosive fastball and excellent slider, but he needs to demonstrate better command and durability. , thomas harrigan
Royal Family
Record in 2023: 56-106
**Why they’ll improve: **This is an easy pick because there’s so much potential. Even last year, his Pythagorean record – based on run difference – was eight wins better than his actual record. Other accurate performance ratings earned him 10 more wins. So without additional reinforcements, the Royals could easily rebound by that amount, especially in an American League Central Division that isn’t exactly loaded with power. However, Kansas City has made a real effort to improve its roster, signing a group of veterans that includes right-handers Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha in addition to outfielder Hunter Renfrow. Full seasons with left-hander Cole Ragans (acquired on June 30) and first baseman Vinnie Pasquatino (limited to 61 games due to injury) would also be helpful, as it would stop Bobby Witt Jr.’s progress into becoming one of the most talented stars. Will give. Baseball.
Biggest Hurdle: The moves they’ve made this offseason have focused on solid complementary pieces rather than statistics, and each of those veteran moves comes with some risks. If the new pieces don’t work out and the team’s minor league system — rated 29th by MLB Pipeline — doesn’t produce high-impact reinforcements, it’s possible things could quickly fall apart again. — *Andrew Simon*
Record in 2023: 71-91
Why they will improve: They are a proud franchise coming off their worst season in nearly 30 years. Even before any reinforcements were made this off-season, there was hope that they would make a move to bring St. Louis back into contention. Then, the club improved the aspect they needed most: pitching. Only four clubs had a starting ERA worse than the Cardinals’ 5.08 last year: the Rockies, Athletics, Reds and Royals. St. Louis added veterans Sonny Gray, Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn. The team’s bullpen ranked 23rd in earned run average at 4.47, so they traded to add relievers Andrew Kittredge and Nick Robertson to improve their group – and acquire more pieces.
At the plate last year, star sluggers Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado performed well above their level after winning National League MVP in 2022 with the latter finishing third in voting that same year. The rebound of the aforementioned duo will also contribute greatly to getting this club back to .500 and beyond in 2024.
**Biggest obstacle: **Age. This factor will be the biggest in the starting rotation – Gray is 34, Gibson is 36, and Lin will turn 37 in May. With injuries likely occurring on any pitch and wear and tear on each of those arms, health will be a big question. The most dangerous hitters in the lineup aren’t that young either. Goldschmidt is 36 years old, while Arenado will turn 33 in April. , Manny Randhawa
Record in 2023: 75-87
**Why they’ll improve: **The only floor will be up, right? A year ago, there were hopes for another postseason appearance in Queens, and the key players who achieved 101 wins in 2022 — primarily Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil and Starling Marte — remain intact. Now with some progress from young hitters like Francisco Alvarez and Brett Batty, as well as depth additions like Harrison Bader, Tyrone Taylor and Joey Wendle, as well as hopefully DJ Stewart being the emerging piece, it’s worth imagining. It won’t be difficult for them to reach 85. Wins or more. Especially when the trumpets sound again with the return of Puerto Rican Edwin Diaz to Citi Field, after he missed all of last season.
Biggest Hurdle: In simple words, pitching. Even with Diaz’s return, the bullpen is lacking strong late-game arms following the departures of David Robertson and Adam Ottavino. For its part, the rotation no longer features stars like Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer; And apart from rookie sensation Kodai Senga, other members – such as Colombian Jose Quintana and newly acquired Luis Severino, Sean Mania and Adrian Houser – were struggling with injuries and/or continuity. Additionally, most of the Mets’ top prospects probably won’t be able to make much of an impact this season, including Ronnie Mauricio, whose promising bat was set to see another big-team opportunity before he suffered a tear in his right knee. The tendon is done. , , jason catania
Why they will improve: The Phillies have had a relatively quiet offseason. They didn’t think twice about bringing back Aaron Nola on a seven-year, $172 million deal — but barring future moves, Philadelphia’s team will remain largely intact through 2024. So why would they make the jump? Must have 10 wins to join this weird field of 100 games won? Well, let’s not forget that Bryce Harper missed the first month of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and even after returning in May – much earlier than expected – it took him a while to get back to his senses . Same. Additionally, Trea Turner’s first season in Philadelphia was mostly rough until he was finally able to adapt late in the year. Despite all this, the Phillies went 65–40 in their last 105 games – a streak of 100 wins at 162 games. Only the Braves and Dodgers had better records in that four-month period.
Biggest Hurdle: Like almost every team on this list: pitching. The Phillies will return with essentially the same 2023 rotation, led by Cy Young Award candidate Zack Wheeler. But beyond that, the Phillies will need a rebound from Nola, who is coming off an atypical season and will turn 31 in June. Taijuan Walker was not used at all in the postseason after a slump in September (5.93 ERA), Venezuelan Ranger Suárez visited the injured list on several occasions and though Dominican Christopher Sanchez appeared as a potential candidate for the revelation pitcher in the downs Emerged. The stretch, right-handed batsman has made only 22 starts in his career. Plus, there’s always the bullpen, where the Phillies decided to part ways with veteran closer Craig Kimbrel after a disappointing postseason. Promising rookie Orion Kerkering could take the bullpen to another level if he fulfills his potential, but other than that, Philadelphia hasn’t made any additional changes. –Paul Casella
Why they will improve: There are three obvious reasons here. Reason No. 1: Shohei Ohtani. Reason No. 2: Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Reason #3: Tyler Glasnow.
The Dodgers won 100 games last year, and now, they’re building a superteam for 2024. A 10-win improvement this year would mean a 110-win season, which is a lot of games won, but when you add Ohtani, Yamamoto and Glasnow to a team that already has Mookie Betts and Freddy Freeman. Well… 110 wins doesn’t seem like a tough number to reach after all. Remember, Los Angeles won 111 games in 2022, and that roster didn’t have as many stars as the current roster. And we haven’t even talked about the return of Walker Buehler, the arrivals of “under the radar” star Will Smith, Dominican right-hander Teoscar Hernandez and the rest of the 2024 Dodgers. We’re talking about one of the most complete teams in recent memory.
Biggest Hurdle: Expectations through the roof. It’s hard to win 100 games year after year, and now, somehow the Dodgers will have to deal with more pressure than in a “normal” season to win the World Series. It will be a disappointment if this team doesn’t become historically great, and these guys have to deal with all the demands day in and day out. If Ohtani or Yamamoto or Glasnow or even Bates or Freeman falter a bit… or if one of the superstars gets hurt… or if the Dodgers get off to a slow start, or suffer some surprising collapse …The weight of all those expectations on this squad will be even heavier and faster in LA. –David Adler
