Seven trends in coats and jackets to bet on in autumn/winter 2023

Temperatures have started to drop in some cities, and searches for that third piece that brings comfort, a good fit and style are only increasing. And today we made a selection of pieces that are trends and that will be popping in the streets and stores all over the country.

Check out the fall/winter 2023 trends below:

Elongated leather jacket (or trench coat)

Photo: Reproduction/ Getty Images and Backgrid) — Photo: Vogue

this year the elongated leather jacket or the call ‘trench coat’, it came with everything, not only on the catwalks as celebrities are betting on the piece, in black, super versatile, and also in earthy tones like chocolate brown.

puffer jacket

Kim Kardashian/Billie Eilish/Miley Cyrus (Photo: Reproduction/ PureBreak)

A puffer jacket evolved from the comfy winter coat to the must-have piece for every fashionista. With the arrival of the coldest season of the year, the quilted look became a fashion hit again. Celebrities like: Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian and Miley Cyruswho performed at the Lollapalooza last year with the play.

Biker (or motorcycle) jacket

Publicity photo:Getty Images/Getty Images)

the fans of Rosalia already know this piece well, because the album “Motomami” by the singer, released in March 2022, has as its visual identity this aesthetic of bikercore, even the singer is pointed out for the return of this style. A biker jacket brings a modern style, full of attitude, referring to freedom.

denim jacket

Maisa Silva/ Fatima Bernardes/ Adriane Galisteu/ Larissa Manuela (Photo: Disclosure/Instagram)

The sweetheart of all time never goes out of style! A denim jacketis the most versatile piece in a good closet, because it brings the street attitude and composes from basic looks like over a white T-shirt, to more elaborate looks over silk dresses.

plush coat

Photo reproduction: Jacket with plush details. (@coco_floflo/Instagram)

Comfortable, stylish and super cute, plush coats are super in trend, with colors like: brown, black, pastel tones, white… Varied and different proposals: worked with leather, jeans or all furry.

bomber jacket

Photo: Reproduction/ Getty Images and Backgrid) — Photo: Vogue

The piece that came out of the gym look a few years ago is still in fashion this fall/winter. A bomber jacket hit the catwalks this year with more elongated versions and even more structured in leather.

tailoring blazers

(Photo: Publicity/ Metropoles)

A tailoring it’s super high, and for those who want to pass on that more elegant and stylish tone, it’s a great option. This year the blazers come in different models, cropped, with larger buttons, marked shoulders, in addition to various colors such as plaid, black, white, rose pink, off white, among others.

Now that you’re already on top of the biggest trends in coats and jackets, throw yourself into your style and have fun, after all, that’s what fashion is.

Featured photo: clothing models for autumn/winter. Playback: Miley Cyrus/Models/Canva